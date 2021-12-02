View all results for 'alt'
Royal Blood Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking Europe and America in '22
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 2, 2021

This week, English hard rock duo Royal Blood shared details for 2022 North American tour dates, hitting mid-sized venues in April and May. In the true spirit of '22, the opening act will be another hard rock duo, Cleopatrick, hailing from Canada.

Before the American tour, Royal Blood plan to get back on the road in March with tour dates through Europe, including a number of festival appearances. The band has stayed busy in the pandemic, releasing their third full-length studio album, Typhoons, earlier this year.

When do Royal Blood 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Royal Blood Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 23
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Royal Blood All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 8
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at Swansea Arena
Swansea Arena Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at Zénith Paris - La Villette
Zénith Paris - La Villette Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 12
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at LUXEXPO THE BOX
LUXEXPO THE BOX Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 13
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at Palladium
Palladium Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 15
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 16
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Mar 17
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at Schlachthof
Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Mar 19
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 20
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Mar 22
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 23
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 25
Royal Blood
Royal Blood at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Royal Blood
Royal Blood at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Royal Blood
Royal Blood at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Royal Blood
Royal Blood at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 2
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Royal Blood and The Amazons
Royal Blood and The Amazons at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 18
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 19
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 20
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 22
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 23
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Apr 25
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 27
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Edmonton EXPO Centre
Edmonton EXPO Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 29
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 30
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
May 1
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 3
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 7
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
May 8
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 9
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
May 10
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at El Rey Theater Albuquerque
El Rey Theater Albuquerque Albuquerque, NM
May 12
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
May 13
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
May 14
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
May 16
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 17
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 19
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 20
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
May 24
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Tempelhof Sound
Tempelhof Sound at Tempelhof Airport
Tempelhof Airport Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Rock For People Festival
Rock For People Festival at Czech Republic
Czech Republic Europe
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Pinkpop Festival
Pinkpop Festival at Evenemententerrein Megaland
Evenemententerrein Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
INmusic Festival
INmusic Festival at Jarun Lake
Jarun Lake Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 21
Royal Blood
Royal Blood at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Open'er Festival
Open'er Festival at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield Gdynia, Poland
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain

We recommend following Royal Blood on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Royal Blood's Zumic artist page.

2
194
artists
Royal Blood
genres
Alt Rock Garage Rock Hard Rock Rock
сomments
image for artist Royal Blood
Royal Blood
May
22
Royal Blood and Cleopatrick
Terminal 5 New York, NY
