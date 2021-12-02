Royal Blood Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, English hard rock duo Royal Blood shared details for 2022 North American tour dates, hitting mid-sized venues in April and May. In the true spirit of '22, the opening act will be another hard rock duo, Cleopatrick, hailing from Canada.
Before the American tour, Royal Blood plan to get back on the road in March with tour dates through Europe, including a number of festival appearances. The band has stayed busy in the pandemic, releasing their third full-length studio album, Typhoons, earlier this year.
When do Royal Blood 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.
Mar 8
Swansea Arena
Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Zénith Paris - La Villette
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 12
LUXEXPO THE BOX
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 13
Palladium
Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 15
Sporthalle Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 16
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Mar 17
Schlachthof
Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Mar 19
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 20
Halle 622
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Mar 22
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 23
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 25
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 2
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 5
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 18
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 19
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Apr 22
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 23
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Apr 25
MacEwan Hall
Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 27
Edmonton EXPO Centre
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 29
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 1
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
May 3
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
May 7
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
May 8
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
May 9
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
May 10
El Rey Theater Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
May 13
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
May 14
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
May 16
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
May 17
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
May 19
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
May 20
Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore, MD
May 24
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Tempelhof Airport
Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Evenemententerrein Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Scheeßel, Germany
Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Jarun Lake
Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia, Poland
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
We recommend following Royal Blood on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
