Royal Blood Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, English hard rock duo Royal Blood shared details for 2022 North American tour dates, hitting mid-sized venues in April and May. In the true spirit of '22, the opening act will be another hard rock duo, Cleopatrick, hailing from Canada.

Before the American tour, Royal Blood plan to get back on the road in March with tour dates through Europe, including a number of festival appearances. The band has stayed busy in the pandemic, releasing their third full-length studio album, Typhoons, earlier this year.

When do Royal Blood 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Royal Blood All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Royal Blood on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

