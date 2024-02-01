View all results for 'alt'
Royal Blood Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

headlining shows, opening for QOTSA, and festivals
Published February 1, 2024

English rock duo Royal Blood are looking at a busy year as this week they added 2024 tour dates.

New headlining shows are planned in May at North American venues with opening act Bad Nerves. Before then, Royal Blood have concerts and festival performances in South America starting in March as well as dates opening for Queens of the Stone Age in the USA and Italy.

Royal Blood All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 29
to
Mar 31
Tecate Pa'l Norte at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 2
Royal Blood at Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes
Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 5
Royal Blood at Teatro Royal Center Bogota
Teatro Royal Center Bogota Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Apr 7
Royal Blood at Parque de la Exposicion
Parque de la Exposicion Cercado de Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Apr 9
Royal Blood at Teatro Caupolicán
Teatro Caupolicán Santiago, Chile
Apr 11
Royal Blood at C Complejo Art Media
C Complejo Art Media Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Apr 13
Royal Blood at Audio Club
Audio Club Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apr 16
Royal Blood at Circo Voador
Circo Voador Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
May 2
Queens of the Stone Age and Royal Blood at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
May 3
to
May 5
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 3
Royal Blood and Bad Nerves at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 6
Queens of the Stone Age and Royal Blood at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
May 7
Queens of the Stone Age and Royal Blood at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
May 8
Queens of the Stone Age and Royal Blood at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 10
Queens of the Stone Age and Royal Blood at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
May 13
Royal Blood and Bad Nerves at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 14
Royal Blood and Bad Nerves at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 16
Royal Blood and Bad Nerves at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 17
Royal Blood and Bad Nerves at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 18
Royal Blood and Bad Nerves at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 6
to
Jun 8
NorthSide at Eskelunden
Eskelunden Viby J, Denmark
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 22
Royal Blood at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 23
Royal Blood at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest Open Air Festival at Clisson, France
Clisson, France France, Europe
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 6
Queens of the Stone Age and Royal Blood at Hippodrome de San Siro
Hippodrome de San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
Pohoda Festival at Airport Trenčín
Airport Trenčín Trenčín, Trenčiansky kraj, Slovakia
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
FIB - Festival Internacional de Benicàssim at Festival Internacional de Benicassim (FIB)
Festival Internacional de Benicassim (FIB) Benicassim, Spain
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Tsunami Xixón Festival at Parque Hermanos Castro
Parque Hermanos Castro Gijón, Principado de Asturias, Spain
When do Royal Blood 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Royal Blood on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Royal Blood's Zumic artist page.

