Royal Blood Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English rock duo Royal Blood are looking at a busy year as this week they added 2024 tour dates.
New headlining shows are planned in May at North American venues with opening act Bad Nerves. Before then, Royal Blood have concerts and festival performances in South America starting in March as well as dates opening for Queens of the Stone Age in the USA and Italy.
Royal Blood All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 29
to
Mar 31
Parque Fundidora
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 2
Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 5
Teatro Royal Center Bogota
Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Apr 7
Parque de la Exposicion
Cercado de Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Apr 9
Teatro Caupolicán
Santiago, Chile
Apr 11
C Complejo Art Media
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Apr 13
Audio Club
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Apr 16
Circo Voador
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
May 2
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
May 3
to
May 5
Central Park - Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia
May 3
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
May 6
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
May 7
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
May 8
Firefly Distillery
North Charleston, SC
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 10
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
May 13
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
May 14
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
May 16
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
May 16
to
May 19
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH
May 18
The Stache
Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 6
to
Jun 8
Eskelunden
Viby J, Denmark
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Nürburgring
Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Donington Park
Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 22
L'Olympia
Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 23
L'Olympia
Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Clisson, France
France, Europe
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 6
Hippodrome de San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
Airport Trenčín
Trenčín, Trenčiansky kraj, Slovakia
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Festival Internacional de Benicassim (FIB)
Benicassim, Spain
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Parque Hermanos Castro
Gijón, Principado de Asturias, Spain
When do Royal Blood 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Royal Blood on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
