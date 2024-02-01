Royal Blood Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English rock duo Royal Blood are looking at a busy year as this week they added 2024 tour dates.

New headlining shows are planned in May at North American venues with opening act Bad Nerves. Before then, Royal Blood have concerts and festival performances in South America starting in March as well as dates opening for Queens of the Stone Age in the USA and Italy.

Royal Blood All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Royal Blood 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Royal Blood on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Royal Blood's Zumic artist page.