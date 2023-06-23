View all results for 'alt'
Röyksopp Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

20+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 23, 2023

This week, electronic music duo Röyksopp added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as True Electric, eight new September and October tour dates are planned in California, Utah, Colorado, Illinois, Ontario, and New York City. This will be their first run of North American tour dates since 2017. In a press release, Röyksopp commented:

With True Electric we want to bring the pure and immersive Röyksopp experience of our studio productions to the live stage. This means synths, samplers & sequencers, in a performance where the hero of the show is the music itself. Expect an eclectic set where energetic beats meet vast, transcending soundscapes. True electric - what it says on the tin.

The duo are currently on tour in Europe with headlining shows and festival performances.

Röyksopp Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 1
Röyksopp at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Röyksopp All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 24
The Project: Valley Of Spirits, Röyksopp and Mees Salomè at Lake Lupa Premium Beach
Lake Lupa Premium Beach Budakalász, Hungary
Jun 27
Röyksopp at Abbaye de Neumünster
Abbaye de Neumünster Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
Röyksopp at Forte Antenne
Forte Antenne Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Bilbao BBK Live at Kobetamendi Park
Kobetamendi Park Bilbo, Spain
Jul 7
to
Jul 8
South Ocean Festival at Sibbarp Field
Sibbarp Field Sibbarp, Skåne län, Sweden
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Galapagai Festival (Galapagos) at Zarasas Grand Island (Zaraso ežero Didžioji sala)
Zarasas Grand Island (Zaraso ežero Didžioji sala) Zarasai, Utenos apskr., Lithuania
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Summer Well at Domeniul Știrbey
Domeniul Știrbey Buftea, IF, Romania
Sep 21
Röyksopp at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Sep 22
Röyksopp at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Sep 23
to
Sep 24
CRSSD Festival at Waterfront Park
Waterfront Park San Diego, CA
Sep 25
Röyksopp at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Sep 26
Röyksopp at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Sep 28
Röyksopp at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 30
Röyksopp at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 1
Röyksopp at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 16
Röyksopp at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 18
Röyksopp at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Oct 20
Röyksopp at NDSM Warehouse
NDSM Warehouse Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 21
Röyksopp at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Röyksopp at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Oct 26
Röyksopp at Trondheim Spektrum
Trondheim Spektrum Trondheim, Trøndelag, Norway
Oct 27
Röyksopp at CC Amfi
CC Amfi Hamar, Innlandet, Norway
Oct 28
Röyksopp at Forum Expo Stavanger
Forum Expo Stavanger Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
When do Röyksopp 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Röyksopp on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Röyksopp's Zumic artist page.

