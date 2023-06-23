Röyksopp Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, electronic music duo Röyksopp added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as True Electric, eight new September and October tour dates are planned in California, Utah, Colorado, Illinois, Ontario, and New York City. This will be their first run of North American tour dates since 2017. In a press release, Röyksopp commented:

With True Electric we want to bring the pure and immersive Röyksopp experience of our studio productions to the live stage. This means synths, samplers & sequencers, in a performance where the hero of the show is the music itself. Expect an eclectic set where energetic beats meet vast, transcending soundscapes. True electric - what it says on the tin.

The duo are currently on tour in Europe with headlining shows and festival performances.

