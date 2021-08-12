Rubén Blades Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Latin star Rubén Blades has announced 2021 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, SWING!

The newly announced shows will make stops at large-scale venues from November into December. Joining Rubén as the opening act on tour will be The Roberto Delgado Big Band. Fans will be able to get their dance on in major cities including Oakland, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and New York City.

Rubén Blades All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Rubén Blades 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express and Chase cardholders, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Rubén Blades on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

At this time, these are the only events Rubén has scheduled. The musician has also kept busy with social activism and acting. Since 2015, he has starred in the AMC TV series Fear the Walking Dead, with season seven set to begin in October.

