Rubén Blades Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary Latino performing salsa / swing sets
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 12, 2021

Latin star Rubén Blades has announced 2021 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, SWING!

The newly announced shows will make stops at large-scale venues from November into December. Joining Rubén as the opening act on tour will be The Roberto Delgado Big Band. Fans will be able to get their dance on in major cities including Oakland, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and New York City.

Nov 20
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band at Paramount Theatre - Oakland
Paramount Theatre - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 21
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band at Dolby Theatre
Dolby Theatre Hollywood, CA
Nov 24
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta, GA
Nov 26
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Nov 28
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Dec 2
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 3
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Dec 5
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band
Rubén Blades and The Roberto Delgado Big Band at Arie Crown Theater
Arie Crown Theater Chicago, IL
When do Rubén Blades 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express and Chase cardholders, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Rubén Blades on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

At this time, these are the only events Rubén has scheduled. The musician has also kept busy with social activism and acting. Since 2015, he has starred in the AMC TV series Fear the Walking Dead, with season seven set to begin in October.

For more, check out the Rubén Blades Zumic artist page.

