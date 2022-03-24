Rüfüs Du Sol Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rüfüs Du Sol have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their 2021 album, Surrender. Eight new headlining June performances have been announced for Illinois, Michigan, Ontario, Montreal, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and New York City.

Before the new events, Rüfüs Du Sol will appear at three May festivals in Brazil, Kentucky, and Massachusetts. In August, the group have a headlining performance scheduled in London and a pair of festival appearances in Belgium and the Netherlands. Towards the end of 2022, Rüfüs Du Sol have concerts in New Zealand and their homeland of Australia.

Rufus Du Sol All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Rüfüs Du Sol 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SURRENDER. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Rüfüs Du Sol on their social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rüfüs Du Sol's Zumic artist page.