View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Rüfüs Du Sol Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in North America, Europe, New Zealand, Australia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 24, 2022

Rüfüs Du Sol have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their 2021 album, Surrender. Eight new headlining June performances have been announced for Illinois, Michigan, Ontario, Montreal, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and New York City.

Before the new events, Rüfüs Du Sol will appear at three May festivals in Brazil, Kentucky, and Massachusetts. In August, the group have a headlining performance scheduled in London and a pair of festival appearances in Belgium and the Netherlands. Towards the end of 2022, Rüfüs Du Sol have concerts in New Zealand and their homeland of Australia.

Rufus Du Sol Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 10
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 11
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Rufus Du Sol All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 14
to
May 15
MITA Festival
MITA Festival at Spark Arena - São Paulo
Spark Arena - São Paulo São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 21
to
May 22
MITA Festival
MITA Festival at Jockey Club Brasileiro
Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
May 27
to
May 29
Forecastle
Forecastle at Louisville Waterfront Park
Louisville Waterfront Park Louisville, KY
May 27
to
May 29
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 1
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 2
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 3
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings at Woodbine Park
Woodbine Park Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 4
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 7
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings
Rufus Du Sol and Lastlings at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 8
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling at D.C. Armory
D.C. Armory Washington, DC
Jun 10
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 11
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Pukkelpop Festival
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Lowlands Festival
Lowlands Festival at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Aug 20
Rufus Du Sol, Jon Hopkins, Flight Facilities, Bakar., Joplyn, and Georgia
Rufus Du Sol, Jon Hopkins, Flight Facilities, Bakar., Joplyn, and Georgia at Gunnersbury Park
Gunnersbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Rufus Du Sol and Fred Again..
Rufus Du Sol and Fred Again.. at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Nov 25
Rufus Du Sol
Rufus Du Sol at Tuning Fork
Tuning Fork Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 26
Rufus Du Sol
Rufus Du Sol at Brisbane Showgrounds
Brisbane Showgrounds Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Dec 2
Rufus Du Sol
Rufus Du Sol at The Domain - Sydney
The Domain - Sydney Sydney, NSW, Australia
Dec 3
Rufus Du Sol
Rufus Du Sol at The Domain - Sydney
The Domain - Sydney Sydney, NSW, Australia
Dec 10
Rufus Du Sol
Rufus Du Sol at Ellis Park
Ellis Park Adelaide, SA, Australia
Dec 15
Rufus Du Sol
Rufus Du Sol at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Dec 16
Rufus Du Sol
Rufus Du Sol at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Dec 17
Rufus Du Sol
Rufus Du Sol at Langley Park
Langley Park East Perth, Australia
When do Rüfüs Du Sol 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SURRENDER. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Rüfüs Du Sol on their social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rüfüs Du Sol's Zumic artist page.

1
381
artists
Rufus Du Sol
genres
Electronic House
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Rufus Du Sol
Rufus Du Sol
Jun
10
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun
11
Rufus Du Sol and Lastling
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart