RÜFÜS DU SOL Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic group RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced 2023 tour dates.

Seven new shows are planned at large-scale venues in Massachusetts, Ontario, Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina. The opening acts on select dates will be HVOB, Monolink, or Channel Tres. RÜFÜS DU SOL also have festival performances at Festival Vaivén, Mad Cool in Spain, and Osheaga.

When do RÜFÜS DU SOL 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin March 9. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rufus Du Sol All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following RÜFÜS DU SOL on their social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

