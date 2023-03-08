View all results for 'alt'
RÜFÜS DU SOL Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer tour in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2023

Electronic group RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced 2023 tour dates.

Seven new shows are planned at large-scale venues in Massachusetts, Ontario, Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina. The opening acts on select dates will be HVOB, Monolink, or Channel Tres. RÜFÜS DU SOL also have festival performances at Festival Vaivén, Mad Cool in Spain, and Osheaga.

When do RÜFÜS DU SOL 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin March 9. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rufus Du Sol All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
Festival Vaivén
Festival Vaivén at Jardines de México
Jardines de México Tehuixtla, Mor., Mexico
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid)
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Aug 1
RÜFÜS DU SOL and HVOB
RÜFÜS DU SOL and HVOB at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 2
RÜFÜS DU SOL and HVOB
RÜFÜS DU SOL and HVOB at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Osheaga Festival
Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 5
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Monolink
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Monolink at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 8
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Monolink
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Monolink at TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Indianapolis, IN
Aug 9
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Monolink
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Monolink at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH
Aug 11
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Channel Tres
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Channel Tres at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 12
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Channel Tres
RÜFÜS DU SOL and Channel Tres at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC

We recommend following RÜFÜS DU SOL on their social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the RÜFÜS DU SOL Zumic artist page.

