Rufus Wainwright Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. The newly announced North American shows are happening in Canada and the Northwestern United States in April and May.

Previously, Rufus revealed a tour through Europe in March and June residencies at City Winery venues in New York City and Chicago. Rufus returns to Europe in July for a handful of headlining events. The tour is in conjunction with his 2020 album, Unfollow the Rules.

When do Rufus Wainwright 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Rufus Wainwright All Tour Dates and Tickets

