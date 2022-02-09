View all results for 'alt'
Rufus Wainwright Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Performances in Europe & North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2022

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. The newly announced North American shows are happening in Canada and the Northwestern United States in April and May.

Previously, Rufus revealed a tour through Europe in March and June residencies at City Winery venues in New York City and Chicago. Rufus returns to Europe in July for a handful of headlining events. The tour is in conjunction with his 2020 album, Unfollow the Rules.

When do Rufus Wainwright 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Rufus Wainwright All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Filadelfiakyrkan
Filadelfiakyrkan Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 18
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Mar 19
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Konservatoriets Koncertsal
Konservatoriets Koncertsal Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 21
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Musikhuset Aarhus
Musikhuset Aarhus Aarhus, Denmark
Mar 22
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Kampnagel (K 6)
Kampnagel (K 6) Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 24
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Mar 25
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 26
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Concertgebouw De Vereeniging
Concertgebouw De Vereeniging Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Mar 28
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
Mar 30
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Le Grand Rex
Le Grand Rex Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 1
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Palau de la Musica Catalana
Palau de la Musica Catalana Barcelona, CT, Spain
Apr 3
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Auditorio Kursaal
Auditorio Kursaal nan, 20003, Gipuzkoa
Apr 13
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Conexus Arts Centre
Conexus Arts Centre Regina, SK, Saskatchewan, Canada
Apr 14
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Jack Singer Concert Hall
Jack Singer Concert Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 15
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Centennial Concert Hall
Centennial Concert Hall Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Apr 26
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Chan Performing Arts Center
Chan Performing Arts Center Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 28
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Kirkland Performance Theater
Kirkland Performance Theater Kirkland, WA
Apr 29
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Edmonds Center for the Arts
Edmonds Center for the Arts Edmonds, WA
Apr 30
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
May 16
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 19
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Babs Asper Theatre at National Arts Centre
Babs Asper Theatre at National Arts Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
May 20
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Palais Montcalm
Palais Montcalm Québec, QC, Canada
May 21
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier - Place Des Arts
Salle Wilfrid Pelletier - Place Des Arts Montréal, QC, Canada
May 27
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Gamla Bíó
Gamla Bíó Reykjavík, Iceland
May 29
Rufus Wainwright
Rufus Wainwright at Harpa Concert Hall
Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavík, Iceland
We recommend following Rufus Wainwright on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rufus Wainwright's Zumic artist page.

