Run The Jewels Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop duo Run The Jewels have announced 2023 tour dates.

RTJX - Celebrating 10 years of Run The Jewels will feature the dynamic duo of El-P and Killer Mike performing each of their albums in four cities for a combined total of sixteen shows. From September 13-16 they will be at Terminal 5 in New York City, September 27-30 at The Salt Shed in Chicago, October 2-5 at The Eastern in Atlanta, and October 11-14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. RTJ also have festival performances at Kilby Block Party and Louder Than Life.

When do Run The Jewels 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for Artist and Spotify begin March 29. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Run The Jewels All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Run The Jewels on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Run The Jewels Zumic artist page.