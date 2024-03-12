View all results for 'alt'
Russ Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

10 arena shows with 6LACK and Melii
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 12, 2024

Atlanta-based Hip Hop / R&B artist Russ announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Santiago.

Billed as It Was You All Along, ten new North American arena concerts are planned in Washington, California, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Toronto, and New York City. The opening acts will be 6LACK and Melii.

When do Russ 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RUSSWORLD. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Russ All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 31
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 2
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Jun 6
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jun 8
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jun 13
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jun 15
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 21
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jun 23
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 25
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jun 28
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Russ on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Russ Zumic artist page.

Jun
28
Russ, 6LACK, and Melii
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
