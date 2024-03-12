Russ Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Atlanta-based Hip Hop / R&B artist Russ announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Santiago.

Billed as It Was You All Along, ten new North American arena concerts are planned in Washington, California, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Toronto, and New York City. The opening acts will be 6LACK and Melii.

When do Russ 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RUSSWORLD. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Russ All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Russ on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Russ Zumic artist page.