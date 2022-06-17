Russian Circles Share 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

This week, Chicago-based rockers Russian Circles announced 2022 and 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Gnosis. The LP is scheduled for release on August 19 and have shared its lead single, "Conduit."

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-size North American venues from September into November with REZN opening on select shows. The European leg is scheduled in March with Russian Circles co-headlining alongside Cult Of Luna and Svalbard opening on select dates.

Russian Circles All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Russian Circles 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Russian Circles on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to the heavy new track "Conduit." For concert tickets and more, check out the Russian Circles Zumic artist page.