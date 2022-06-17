View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Russian Circles Share 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

New album in August, world tour to follow
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 17, 2022

This week, Chicago-based rockers Russian Circles announced 2022 and 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Gnosis. The LP is scheduled for release on August 19 and have shared its lead single, "Conduit."

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-size North American venues from September into November with REZN opening on select shows. The European leg is scheduled in March with Russian Circles co-headlining alongside Cult Of Luna and Svalbard opening on select dates.

Russian Circles Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 6
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Russian Circles All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Sep 17
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Sep 18
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 20
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA
Sep 21
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Sep 23
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Sep 24
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Felton Music Hall
Felton Music Hall Felton, CA
Sep 25
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Sep 26
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Sep 29
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Sep 30
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Amplified Live
Amplified Live Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Growlers
Growlers Memphis, TN
Oct 27
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Oct 28
Russian Circles
Russian Circles at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Oct 29
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Oct 30
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at The Social - FL
The Social - FL Orlando, FL
Nov 2
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Nov 4
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 5
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Nov 6
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Nov 8
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Nov 9
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at Fairmount Theatre
Fairmount Theatre Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 10
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 11
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Nov 12
Russian Circles and REZN
Russian Circles and REZN at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Mar 17
Cult of Luna and Russian Circles
Cult of Luna and Russian Circles at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Mar 18
Cult Of Luna and Russian Circles
Cult Of Luna and Russian Circles at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Mar 19
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Schlachthof Wiesbaden Wiesbaden, HE, Alemania
Mar 20
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Mar 21
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Mar 22
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Mar 23
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at Im Wizemann
Im Wizemann Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Mar 24
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Mar 25
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at Kino Šiška (Centre for Urban Culture)
Kino Šiška (Centre for Urban Culture) brigad, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Mar 27
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Mar 28
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Mar 29
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard
Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, and Svalbard at Roxy Prague
Roxy Prague Prague, Stare Mesto, Czech Republic
Mar 30
Cult of Luna, Russian Circles, and Winiary Bookings
Cult of Luna, Russian Circles, and Winiary Bookings at Klub Studio
Klub Studio Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Mar 31
Cult of Luna, Russian Circles, and Winiary Bookings
Cult of Luna, Russian Circles, and Winiary Bookings at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
When do Russian Circles 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Russian Circles on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to the heavy new track "Conduit." For concert tickets and more, check out the Russian Circles Zumic artist page.

1
92
artists
Russian Circles
genres
Hard Rock Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Russian Circles
Russian Circles
Nov
6
Russian Circles and REZN
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Milano" - Russian Circles [YouTube Audio Single]
June 28, 2019
"Milano"
Russian Circles (YouTube)
Music Metal Russian Circles Audio Single
1
693
image for article Russian Circles Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info
May 21, 2019
Russian Circles Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info
Tickets Metal Rock FACS Russian Circles Windhand
2
822
image for article Mastodon Add 2017 Tour Dates with Eagles of Death Metal & Russian Circles: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 12, 2017
Mastodon Add 2017 Tour Dates with Eagles of Death Metal & Russian...
Tickets Metal Eagles Of Death Metal Mastodon Russian Circles Canada England United States
1
1040
Back to top
seating chart