Ruston Kelly Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 24, 2024

This week, Ruston Kelly announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Too Chill To Kill Tour.

New concerts are scheduled from March into May at mid-sized venues across North America. Ruston shared he is "entering my solo acoustic + piano + song backstory era" in a post on his social media. In related news, Kelly will release a new album on March 22 titled Weakness Etc.

When do Ruston Kelly 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TOOCHILL. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 20
Ruston Kelly at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Mar 27
Ruston Kelly at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Mar 28
Ruston Kelly at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 29
Ruston Kelly at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 30
Ruston Kelly at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Apr 1
Ruston Kelly at Rose Music Hall
Rose Music Hall Columbia, MO
Apr 3
Ruston Kelly at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Apr 4
Ruston Kelly at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Apr 5
Ruston Kelly at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Apr 7
Ruston Kelly at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Apr 8
Ruston Kelly at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 10
Ruston Kelly at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 13
Ruston Kelly at 3S Artspace
3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH
Apr 14
Ruston Kelly at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Apr 16
Ruston Kelly at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Apr 17
Ruston Kelly at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Apr 21
Ruston Kelly at Sixth & I Synagogue
Sixth & I Synagogue Washington, DC
Apr 23
Ruston Kelly at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Apr 25
Ruston Kelly at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Apr 26
Ruston Kelly at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Apr 27
Ruston Kelly at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Apr 28
Ruston Kelly at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Apr 30
Ruston Kelly at WorkPlay Theatre
WorkPlay Theatre Birmingham, AL
May 2
Ruston Kelly at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 9
to
Nov 13
Holiday From Real Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ruston Kelly on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ruston Kelly's Zumic artist page.

