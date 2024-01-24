Ruston Kelly Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Ruston Kelly announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Too Chill To Kill Tour.

New concerts are scheduled from March into May at mid-sized venues across North America. Ruston shared he is "entering my solo acoustic + piano + song backstory era" in a post on his social media. In related news, Kelly will release a new album on March 22 titled Weakness Etc.

When do Ruston Kelly 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TOOCHILL. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ruston Kelly on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

