Ryan Montbleau Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 21, 2023

Ryan Montbleau added 2024 tour dates.

The new solo shows are planned from mid-February into April at mid-sized North American venues. The opening act on select dates will be fellow singer-songwriter-guitarist Brooks Forsyth. Montbleau returns to touring in early February with opening act Hayley Jane, and he will also support Keller Williams for three West Coast shows in April.

Ryan Montbleau All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane at Sellersville Theater 1894
Sellersville Theater 1894 Sellersville, PA
Feb 2
Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane at Center For The Arts Of Homer
Center For The Arts Of Homer Homer, NY
Feb 3
Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane at Firehouse Center for the Arts
Firehouse Center for the Arts Newburyport, MA
Feb 6
Ryan Montbleau and Brooks Farsyth at Naukabout Brewery & Taproom
Naukabout Brewery & Taproom Mashpee, MA
Feb 7
Ryan Montbleau and Brooks Forsyth at Club Passim
Club Passim Cambridge, MA
Feb 8
Ryan Montbleau and Brooks Forsyth at Club Passim
Club Passim Cambridge, MA
Feb 9
Ryan Montbleau and Brooks Forsyth at Club Passim
Club Passim Cambridge, MA
Feb 10
Ryan Montbleau and Brooks Forsyth at The Drake
The Drake Amherst, MA
Feb 16
Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane at The Knickerbocker
The Knickerbocker Westerly, RI
Feb 17
Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane at The Knickerbocker
The Knickerbocker Westerly, RI
Feb 21
Ryan Montbleau at Cafe Eleven
Cafe Eleven St. Augustine, FL
Feb 22
Ryan Montbleau at Heartwood Soundstage
Heartwood Soundstage Gainesville, FL
Feb 23
Ryan Montbleau at Safety Harbor Art And Music Center
Safety Harbor Art And Music Center Safety Harbor, FL
Feb 25
to
Mar 1
Jam Cruise at MSC Divina
MSC Divina Miami, FL
Mar 8
Ryan Montbleau and Brooks Forsyth at Caffe Lena
Caffe Lena Saratoga Springs, NY
Mar 9
Ryan Montbleau and Brooks Forsyth at Caffe Lena
Caffe Lena Saratoga Springs, NY
Apr 4
Keller Williams and Ryan Montbleau at Volcanic Theatre Pub
Volcanic Theatre Pub Bend, OR
Apr 5
Keller Williams and Ryan Montbleau at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 6
Keller Williams and Ryan Montbleau at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
When do Ryan Montbleau 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ryan Montbleau on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ryan Montbleau's Zumic artist page.

