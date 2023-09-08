View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

RZA Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Celebrating '36 Chambers' in New York City
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 8, 2023

Wu-Tang Clan member RZA announced 2023 tour dates.

Three New York City shows are planned in November at the Gramercy Theatre to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan's popular album, 36 Chambers. To put a fresh and interesting twist on these classic songs, RZA will be backed by a live orchestra.

Later this month, Wu-Tang head out on a North American N.Y. State of Mind tour with Nas and De La Soul.

RZA Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 7
RZA at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Nov 8
RZA at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Nov 9
RZA at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

RZA All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 7
RZA at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Nov 8
RZA at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Nov 9
RZA at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
When do RZA 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow RZA on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out RZA's Zumic artist page.

1
201
artists
RZA
genres
East Coast Hip Hop Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist RZA
RZA
Nov
7
RZA
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Nov
8
RZA
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Nov
9
RZA
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "People Say" - Wu-Tang Clan ft Redman [Spotify Audio Single]
August 25, 2017
"People Say" - Wu-Tang Clan ft Redman [Spotify Audio Single]
Music East Coast Hip Hop East Coast Rap Hip Hop Masta Killa Method Man Raekwon Redman RZA Wu-Tang Clan Audio Single Staten Island, NY DJ Mathematics Inspektah Deck
2
1387
image for article "Twelve Reasons to Die II" - Ghostface Killah & Adrian Younge [Official Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
July 13, 2015
"Twelve Reasons to Die II" - Ghostface Killah & Adrian Younge [Of...
Music East Coast Rap Hip Hop Bilal Ghostface Killah Lyrics Born Raekwon RZA Vince Staples Full Album Stream
1
1190
image for article "Linear Labs: Los Angeles" - Adrian Younge [Official Audio Stream]
May 19, 2015
"Linear Labs: Los Angeles" - Adrian Younge [Official Audio Stream...
Music Electronic Funk Hip Hop Jazz Adrian Younge Ali Shaheed Muhammad Ghostface Killah LP Raekwon RZA Souls of Mischief The Delfonics William Hart Los Angeles, CA Full Album Stream Remix / Alternate Version Karolina Loren Oden Toni Scruggs
1
1196
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart