RZA Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Wu-Tang Clan member RZA announced 2023 tour dates.

Three New York City shows are planned in November at the Gramercy Theatre to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan's popular album, 36 Chambers. To put a fresh and interesting twist on these classic songs, RZA will be backed by a live orchestra.

Later this month, Wu-Tang head out on a North American N.Y. State of Mind tour with Nas and De La Soul.

RZA All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do RZA 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow RZA on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

