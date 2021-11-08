Saba Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Chicago hip hop artist Saba has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Back Home.

The newly planned shows will kick off in Europe next March with opening acts ENNY and/or Gaidaa on select dates. The North American leg is set from April into May and will feature opening acts Lute and Amindi. The shows will make stops at mid-size venues across Europe and the USA. Later this month, Saba plans to appear at the Day N Vegas festival.

When do Saba 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for Spotify begin November 9. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Saba All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Saba on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Saba is planning to release a new album titled Few Good Things. Earlier this month, he shared a new song titled "Fearmonger." For more, check out Saba's Zumic artist page.