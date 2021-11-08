View all results for 'alt'
Saba Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Back Home' tour in America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2021

Chicago hip hop artist Saba has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Back Home.

The newly planned shows will kick off in Europe next March with opening acts ENNY and/or Gaidaa on select dates. The North American leg is set from April into May and will feature opening acts Lute and Amindi. The shows will make stops at mid-size venues across Europe and the USA. Later this month, Saba plans to appear at the Day N Vegas festival.

When do Saba 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for Spotify begin November 9. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Saba Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Saba All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Day N Vegas 2021
Day N Vegas 2021 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Mar 3
Saba, ENNY, and Gaidaa
Saba, ENNY, and Gaidaa at Manchester Club Academy
Manchester Club Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
Saba, ENNY, and Gaidaa
Saba, ENNY, and Gaidaa at Forum London
Forum London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
Saba, ENNY, and Gaidaa
Saba, ENNY, and Gaidaa at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Orangerie du Jardin Botanique
Orangerie du Jardin Botanique Sint-Joost-ten-Node, Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest, Belgium
Mar 10
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel
Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 11
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at FVTVR
FVTVR Paris, IDF, France
Mar 13
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Dynamo
Dynamo Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Mar 14
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Grelle Forelle
Grelle Forelle Wien, Austria
Mar 16
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Circolo Magnolia
Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 18
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 19
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 20
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at YAAM
YAAM Berlin, Germany
Mar 22
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Mar 23
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Parkteatret Scene
Parkteatret Scene Oslo, Norway
Mar 24
Saba and Gaidaa
Saba and Gaidaa at Debaser Strand
Debaser Strand Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 11
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 14
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 15
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 16
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Apr 19
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Celine Orlando
Celine Orlando Orlando, FL
Apr 20
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Apr 21
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Apr 22
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 25
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Apr 27
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 28
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 29
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
May 1
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
May 3
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
May 4
Saba and Lute
Saba and Lute at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
May 5
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 6
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
May 7
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
May 9
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
May 12
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 13
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 15
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 19
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
May 20
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
May 21
Saba, Lute, and Amindi
Saba, Lute, and Amindi at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Saba on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Saba is planning to release a new album titled Few Good Things. Earlier this month, he shared a new song titled "Fearmonger." For more, check out Saba's Zumic artist page.

artists
Saba
genres
Hip Hop Jazzy Hip Hop
