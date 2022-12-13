View all results for 'alt'
Sabrina Carpenter Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'emails i can't sent' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2022

Singer / actress Sabrina Carpenter has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Emails I Can't Send.

The new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues from March into May. Thirty-six new shows have been announced. According to a post on Sabrina's social media, "to my fans outside of north america i promise you’ll have dates very soon!"

When do Sabrina Carpenter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders are now underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is OTHERSOCK. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mar 16
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Mar 20
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Mar 22
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Mar 24
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 25
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Espee
The Espee San Antonio, TX
Mar 26
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 28
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Mar 30
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 1
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 2
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Apr 5
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 6
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 8
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 10
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 11
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Apr 15
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 16
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Apr 20
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Apr 22
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 23
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Apr 26
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Apr 27
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Apr 28
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 30
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
May 1
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 2
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 5
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 6
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
May 7
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 9
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
May 11
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
May 13
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
May 14
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 16
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 17
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter at The Eastern Atlanta Tickets
The Eastern Atlanta Tickets Atlanta, GA
May 19
to
May 21
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Beach
Gulf Shores Beach Gulf Shores, AL

We recommend following Sabrina Carpenter on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Sabrina Carpenter's Zumic artist page.

