Sabrina Carpenter Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer / actress Sabrina Carpenter has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Emails I Can't Send.

The new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues from March into May. Thirty-six new shows have been announced. According to a post on Sabrina's social media, "to my fans outside of north america i promise you’ll have dates very soon!"

When do Sabrina Carpenter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders are now underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is OTHERSOCK. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sabrina Carpenter All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Sabrina Carpenter on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

