Sabrina Claudio Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sabrina Claudio has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her sultry new album, Based On A Feeling.
The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast. The European leg is planned for November. Before the new shows, Sabrina plans to perform at music festivals in Washington DC, Belgium, and Switzerland.
When do Sabrina Claudio 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for Citi cardholders is currently underway. Fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sabrina Claudio Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 7
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Sabrina Claudio All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Independence Avenue
Washington, DC
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 16
Montreux Jazz Lab
Montreux, VD, Switzerland
Aug 25
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Aug 26
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Aug 27
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 6
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Sep 7
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Sep 8
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Sep 10
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Sep 12
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 15
St. Andrew's Hall
Detroit, MI
Sep 16
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 17
History
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 19
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Sep 24
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Sep 26
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Sep 28
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 1
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Oct 11
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Oct 12
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Oct 13
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Oct 20
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 21
House of Blues Orlando
Orlando, FL
Nov 12
Debaser Strand
Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 13
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
Nov 14
Mojo Club
Hamburg, Germany
Nov 17
Die Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 20
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 21
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, Netherlands
Nov 23
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 27
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 30
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
We recommend following Sabrina Claudio on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Earlier this month, Sabrina shared a music video for her song "Don't Make Me Wait." For more, check out Sabrina Claudio's Zumic artist page.