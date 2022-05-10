Sabrina Claudio Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sabrina Claudio has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her sultry new album, Based On A Feeling.

The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast. The European leg is planned for November. Before the new shows, Sabrina plans to perform at music festivals in Washington DC, Belgium, and Switzerland.

When do Sabrina Claudio 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for Citi cardholders is currently underway. Fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sabrina Claudio All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Sabrina Claudio on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Sabrina shared a music video for her song "Don't Make Me Wait." For more, check out Sabrina Claudio's Zumic artist page.