Sabrina Claudio Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Based On A Feeling Tour' in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 10, 2022

Sabrina Claudio has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her sultry new album, Based On A Feeling.

The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast. The European leg is planned for November. Before the new shows, Sabrina plans to perform at music festivals in Washington DC, Belgium, and Switzerland.

When do Sabrina Claudio 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for Citi cardholders is currently underway. Fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sabrina Claudio All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Something In The Water
Something In The Water at Independence Avenue
Independence Avenue Washington, DC
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 16
Montreux Jazz Festival
Montreux Jazz Festival at Montreux Jazz Lab
Montreux Jazz Lab Montreux, VD, Switzerland
Aug 25
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Aug 26
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 27
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 6
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 7
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 8
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 10
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 12
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 15
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 16
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 17
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 19
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Sep 24
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Sep 26
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 28
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Sep 30
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 1
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 11
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 12
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 13
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 20
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 21
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at House of Blues Orlando
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL
Nov 12
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Debaser Strand
Debaser Strand Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 13
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Nov 14
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Mojo Club
Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany
Nov 16
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
Nov 17
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 19
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Nov 20
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 21
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands
Nov 23
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 27
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 30
Sabrina Claudio
Sabrina Claudio at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland

We recommend following Sabrina Claudio on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Sabrina shared a music video for her song "Don't Make Me Wait." For more, check out Sabrina Claudio's Zumic artist page.

