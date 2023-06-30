Saliva Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Saliva has added 2023 headlining tour dates

Billed as SNAFU Le Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October. Joining the bill will be Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin. Before then, Saliva have summer shows with Everclear, Puddle of Mudd, and Hinder, plus festival performances.

When do Saliva 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Saliva All Tour Dates and Tickets

