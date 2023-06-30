View all results for 'alt'
Saliva Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Fall tour with Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, Any Given Sin; summer with Everclear, Puddle of Mudd, Hinder
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 30, 2023

Saliva has added 2023 headlining tour dates

Billed as SNAFU Le Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in September and October. Joining the bill will be Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin. Before then, Saliva have summer shows with Everclear, Puddle of Mudd, and Hinder, plus festival performances.

When do Saliva 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Saliva All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Summerfest - Third Week at Milwaukee Summerfest
Milwaukee Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Jul 14
Everclear and Saliva at Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget
Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles, LA
Jul 15
Puddle of Mudd, Saliva and Free Range Youth at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Decatur, IL
Jul 19
to
Jul 22
Mid Summer Music Festival at Mid Summer Music Festival Grounds
Mid Summer Music Festival Grounds Menahga, MN
Aug 4
Hinder, Saliva and Contagious at Silverados
Silverados Black Mountain, NC
Sep 10
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Sep 12
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Sep 13
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 15
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Angel City Music Hall
Angel City Music Hall Manchester, NH
Sep 16
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Blackthorne Resort
Blackthorne Resort East Durham, NY
Sep 19
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 20
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Sep 21
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Sep 23
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center Ashland, KY
Sep 24
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 25
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at District 142
District 142 Wyandotte, MI
Sep 27
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 28
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Sep 29
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Hall 224
Hall 224 Lansing, MI
Sep 30
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Q & Z Expo Center
Q & Z Expo Center Ringle, WI
Oct 1
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at The Cadillac
The Cadillac Paxton, IL
Oct 5
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Fox Theatre - Hays, Kansas
Fox Theatre - Hays, Kansas Hays, KS
Oct 6
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Sunshine Studios
Sunshine Studios Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 7
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Wild Goose Saloon
Wild Goose Saloon Parker, CO
Oct 9
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at The Liberty - NM
The Liberty - NM Roswell, NM
Oct 12
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 13
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Encore
Encore Tucson, AZ
Oct 19
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at The Railhouse Kyle
The Railhouse Kyle Kyle, TX
Oct 20
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Rise Rooftop
Rise Rooftop Houston, TX
Oct 21
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Glass Cactus
Glass Cactus Grapevine, TX
Oct 22
Saliva, Drowning Pool, Adelitas Way, and Any Given Sin at Southport Music Hall
Southport Music Hall New Orleans, LA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Saliva on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Saliva's Zumic artist page.

