Sam Hunt Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Sam Hunt has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Summer On The Outskirts.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from July into September. The opening acts will be Brett Young and Lily Rose. This week, Sam will perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and has April dates in Las Vegas and California. He also has a number of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Sam Hunt 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Sam Hunt fan club members, and Verizon Up customers. Brett Young / Lily Rose fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Sam Hunt presale password is OUTSKIRTS2023. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sam Hunt All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Sam Hunt on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Sam Hunt's Zumic artist page.