Sam Hunt Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Summer On The Outskirts' tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2023

Country artist Sam Hunt has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Summer On The Outskirts.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from July into September. The opening acts will be Brett Young and Lily Rose. This week, Sam will perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and has April dates in Las Vegas and California. He also has a number of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Sam Hunt 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Sam Hunt fan club members, and Verizon Up customers. Brett Young / Lily Rose fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Sam Hunt presale password is OUTSKIRTS2023. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sam Hunt Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sam Hunt All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 10
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 21
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Apr 22
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Apr 23
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
The Fruit Yard Amphitheater Modesto, CA
May 13
iHeartCountry Festival
iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 26
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
May 26
to
May 28
Patriotic Festival
Patriotic Festival at Scope Arena
Scope Arena Norfolk, VA
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
The Country Fest
The Country Fest at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park
Clay's Resort Jellystone Park North Lawrence, OH
Jul 3
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt at Stampede Arena - Greeley
Stampede Arena - Greeley Greeley, CO
Jul 6
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 7
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 8
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 14
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 15
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 16
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 20
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Jul 21
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jul 22
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 27
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 28
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 29
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 1
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Davenport, IA
Aug 3
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Banterra Center
Banterra Center Carbondale, IL
Aug 4
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 5
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 11
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 12
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 13
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Aug 18
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 19
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 20
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 24
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 25
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 26
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 7
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 8
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 9
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC

We recommend following Sam Hunt on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Sam Hunt's Zumic artist page.

Jul
8
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul
14
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
