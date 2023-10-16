Sam Hunt Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Sam Hunt announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Outskirts Tour, newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues from February into April. The opening acts for the new concerts will be Brett Young and Lily Rose. Before then, Sam has a festival performance scheduled in Florida.

When do Sam Hunt 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Sam Hunt begin October 18. Brett Young, Lily Rose, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sam Hunt on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

