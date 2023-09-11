View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Sam Roberts Band Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 11, 2023

Canadian group Sam Roberts Band announced 2024 tour dates. The new shows are set at mid-sized venues mainly across Canada and the Northern USA in February and March.

The concerts are in conjunction with the band's upcoming album, The Adventures Of Ben Blank. The LP is scheduled for release on October 20. In November, the Sam Roberts Band will join The Trews and Campbell & Johnston for a concert at the Scotiabank Centre in Canada for a Q104 40th anniversary celebration.

When do Sam Roberts Band 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for Artist and American Express cardholders begin September 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sam Roberts Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 25
Q104 40th Anniversary Bash: Sam Roberts Band, The Trews, and Campbell & Johnston at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Feb 2
Sam Roberts Band at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 3
Sam Roberts Band at Yow Stage at EY Centre
Yow Stage at EY Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Feb 8
Sam Roberts Band at Centre in The Square
Centre in The Square Kitchener, ON, Canada
Feb 9
Sam Roberts Band at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 10
Sam Roberts Band at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Feb 16
Sam Roberts Band at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Feb 17
Sam Roberts Band at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Feb 23
Sam Roberts Band at Capital Ballroom
Capital Ballroom Victoria, BC, Canada
Feb 24
Sam Roberts Band at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 27
Sam Roberts Band at Kelowna Community Theatre
Kelowna Community Theatre Kelowna, BC, Canada
Feb 29
Sam Roberts Band at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 1
Sam Roberts Band at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 2
Sam Roberts Band at Red Deer Memorial Centre
Red Deer Memorial Centre Red Deer, AB, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sam Roberts Band on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Sam Roberts Band's Zumic artist page.

1
370
artists
Sam Roberts Band
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Sam Roberts Band
Sam Roberts Band
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article CMJ 2014 Announces Initial Artist Lineup at Bowery Electric, NYC 8.27.2014 [Zumic Review + Photos]
August 28, 2014
CMJ 2014 Announces Initial Artist Lineup at Bowery Electric, NYC ...
News Indie Bambara Bear's Den Bombay Bicycle Club Bully Cold War Kids Courtney Barnett Daniel Avery dma's Dune Rats Dusky Heat homeshake Hunters Juan Wauters Luluc Matthew Dear Meatbodies Money Moon Duo Moon Taxi Nick Hakim Odonis Odonis Orchestra of Spheres PINS Porches Potty Mouth Pro Era Protomartyr Purling Hiss rac Room Full of Strangers Saint Pepsi Sam Roberts Band San Fermin Shonen Knife Slothrust Slowdive teddy midnight The Kickback The Kills The Rua The Wytches Tom Trago Tor Miller Twin Peaks VÉRITÉ Zella Day Argentina Central & South America Manhattan, NY New York, NY 2:54 A-Lin Andrew Cedermark Audego Avid Dancer Ayer Bad//Dreams Ballet School Bikini Carwash Bliss Blood And Al Street Bored Nothing Cathedrals Celebration Chandos Cheerleader Curtain Dan & Shay D.D Dumbo Dead Tenants Doe Paoro Dog Bite Dog G Doprah Eastern Hollows Eluveite Faded Paper Figures Faux Ferocious Feverer Free Time Gem Club Gerard Way Glass Towers Greys Grmln Guy Blakeslee Haybaby Horse Thief Ice Balloons Johnny Lewis Jpnsgrls Kate Boy Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires Luantan Ascent Made In Heights Marc Edward & Slip Stream Time Travel Me Chinese Mt. Royal Nuns Obn IIIs Old Monk Orenda Fink Public Access TV Public Speaking Red Oblivion Reigning Sound Reversus Robot Death Kites Sampology Shelly Burgnon Spreaders Taymir The Living Kills The Recordettes Tiger Dare Tom Vek Ultimate Painting Veda Rays Walter TV Watercolours Wayna Whiskey Bitches White Fences Yellerkin Young Magic Yumi Zourma Zeahorse
1
1344
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart