Sam Roberts Band Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian group Sam Roberts Band announced 2024 tour dates. The new shows are set at mid-sized venues mainly across Canada and the Northern USA in February and March.

The concerts are in conjunction with the band's upcoming album, The Adventures Of Ben Blank. The LP is scheduled for release on October 20. In November, the Sam Roberts Band will join The Trews and Campbell & Johnston for a concert at the Scotiabank Centre in Canada for a Q104 40th anniversary celebration.

When do Sam Roberts Band 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for Artist and American Express cardholders begin September 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

