Sam Smith Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Gloria' tour across Europe and North America, new album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 5, 2023

Sam Smith added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Gloria. The LP is scheduled for release on January 27.

The newly added shows are set at large-scale venues across America and Mexico from July into September with opening act Jessie Reyez on select dates. Sam also plans to tour through Europe in April and May with Cat Burns. 2023 is looking like Sam's busiest year touring since 2018.

When do Sam Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales for American Express cardholders begin January 9. Fan club, Spotify, Chase cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is UNHOLY. For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 12
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Utilita Arena Sheffield
Utilita Arena Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 18
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
May 1
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
May 4
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
May 6
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
May 8
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
May 9
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 12
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
May 13
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 16
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 18
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
May 20
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
May 21
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Pala Alpitour
Pala Alpitour Torino, Italy
May 24
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid)
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 25
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Jul 26
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Jul 28
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Jul 29
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 1
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Aug 2
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 4
Sam Smith
Sam Smith at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 5
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 8
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 11
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 12
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 15
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 16
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 18
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 19
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 22
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 23
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 25
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter
Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter Portland, OR
Aug 27
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Aug 28
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 31
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 3
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 5
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 7
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Sep 8
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 12
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Arena Monterrey
Arena Monterrey Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Sep 14
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez
Sam Smith and Jessie Reyez at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

We recommend following Sam Smith on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (in sidebar), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information

Watch the music video for Sam's new song "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras. For more, check out Sam Smith's Zumic artist page.

