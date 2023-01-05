Sam Smith Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sam Smith added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Gloria. The LP is scheduled for release on January 27.

The newly added shows are set at large-scale venues across America and Mexico from July into September with opening act Jessie Reyez on select dates. Sam also plans to tour through Europe in April and May with Cat Burns. 2023 is looking like Sam's busiest year touring since 2018.

When do Sam Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales for American Express cardholders begin January 9. Fan club, Spotify, Chase cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is UNHOLY. For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sam Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets

Watch the music video for Sam's new song "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras. For more, check out Sam Smith's Zumic artist page.