Sam Smith Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Sam Smith announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Gloria. The LP is scheduled for release on January 27.

Nineteen shows are set at large-scale venues in Europe in April and May with opening act Cat Burns. 2023 is looking like Sam's busiest year touring since 2018.

When do Sam Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sam Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Sam Smith on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (in sidebar), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for Sam's new song "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras. For more, check out Sam Smith's Zumic artist page.