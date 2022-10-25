View all results for 'alt'
Sam Smith Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Gloria' tour across Europe, new album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 25, 2022

Sam Smith announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Gloria. The LP is scheduled for release on January 27.

Nineteen shows are set at large-scale venues in Europe in April and May with opening act Cat Burns. 2023 is looking like Sam's busiest year touring since 2018.

When do Sam Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sam Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Utilita Arena Sheffield
Utilita Arena Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 18
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
May 1
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
May 4
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
May 6
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
May 8
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
May 9
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 12
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
May 13
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 16
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 18
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
May 20
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
May 21
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at Pala Alpitour
Pala Alpitour Torino, Italy
May 24
Sam Smith and Cat Burns
Sam Smith and Cat Burns at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Sam Smith on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (in sidebar), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for Sam's new song "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras. For more, check out Sam Smith's Zumic artist page.

