Samantha Fish Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining and with Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2023

Guitarist-singer-songwriter Samantha Fish added a 2024 tour date to her schedule.

Billed as Nolafunk Presents: Delta Blues Explosion, the new date is planned during Jazz Fest at The Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 27. Samantha will be joined by a handful of talented blues-rock guitarists including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Tab Benoit, Eric Gales, and Sierra Green & The Giants.

Samantha Fish will close out 2023 with four shows in Oregon and Washington. Starting in mid-February, the guitarist has headlining concerts and dates opening for Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

When do Samantha Fish 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new date, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is bulletproof. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Samantha Fish Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Samantha Fish All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 28
Samantha Fish and Sgt. Splendor at Tower Theater - OR
Tower Theater - OR Bend, OR
Dec 29
Samantha Fish and Sgt. Splendor at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Dec 30
Samantha Fish and Sgt. Splendor at Admiral Theatre
Admiral Theatre Bremerton, WA
Dec 31
Samantha Fish and Sgt. Splendor at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Jan 14
to
Jan 18
Island Exodus 14 at Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay
Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica
Feb 10
to
Feb 11
Mahindra Blues Festival at Mehboob Studios
Mehboob Studios Mumbai, MH, India
Feb 14
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
Feb 16
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 17
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Samantha Fish, and Jesse Dayton at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 18
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor at The Espee
The Espee San Antonio, TX
Feb 20
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 21
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor at Little Rock Hall - AR
Little Rock Hall - AR Little Rock, AR
Feb 22
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Feb 23
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Feb 24
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Samantha Fish, and Jesse Dayton at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 25
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor at The Barrelhouse Ballroom
The Barrelhouse Ballroom Chattanooga, TN
Mar 9
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor at Narrows Center For The Arts
Narrows Center For The Arts Fall River, MA
Mar 10
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor at Empire Center at the Egg
Empire Center at the Egg Albany, NY
Mar 20
Samantha Fish and JD Simo at Musikfest Cafe at SteelStacks
Musikfest Cafe at SteelStacks Bethlehem, PA
Mar 22
Samantha Fish and JD Simo at Scottish Rite Auditorium - Oaklyn
Scottish Rite Auditorium - Oaklyn Collingswood, NJ
Mar 23
Samantha Fish and JD Simo at The Westcott Theater
The Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY
Mar 24
Samantha Fish and JD Simo at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Mar 26
Samantha Fish and JD Simo at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 27
Samantha Fish and JD Simo at The Kent Stage
The Kent Stage Kent, OH
Mar 28
Samantha Fish and JD Simo at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 27
Delta Blues Explosion at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Samantha Fish on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Samantha Fish's Zumic artist page.

Mar
13
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Sgt. Splendor
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Mar
15
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
