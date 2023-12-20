Samantha Fish Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitarist-singer-songwriter Samantha Fish added a 2024 tour date to her schedule.

Billed as Nolafunk Presents: Delta Blues Explosion, the new date is planned during Jazz Fest at The Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 27. Samantha will be joined by a handful of talented blues-rock guitarists including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Tab Benoit, Eric Gales, and Sierra Green & The Giants.

Samantha Fish will close out 2023 with four shows in Oregon and Washington. Starting in mid-February, the guitarist has headlining concerts and dates opening for Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

When do Samantha Fish 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new date, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is bulletproof. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

