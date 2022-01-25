View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

24 concerts for rock supergroup
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2022

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have added 2022 tour dates from June into September, billed as Crazy Times. Previously, the band announced a Las Vegas residency set for February and March as well as headlining events. The opening act for select dates on tour will be George Thorogood and The Destroyers.

The Sammy Hagar hard rock supergroup, which originally formed in 2014, features Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. Earlier this month, the band released a funky new LP called Lockdown 2020 that includes covers of The Who, David Bowie, Buffalo Springfield, AC/DC, Little Richard, and Bob Marley, in addition to a few Van Halen songs and new original material.

When do Sammy Hagar & The Circle 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for Sammy Hagar fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CRAZYTIMES. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Sammy Hagar Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 10
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 11
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Sammy Hagar All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Sammy Hagar & The Circle at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Feb 11
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Sammy Hagar & The Circle at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Feb 12
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Sammy Hagar & The Circle at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Mar 5
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, Florida
Mar 6
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar at Florida Strawberry Festival
Florida Strawberry Festival Plant City, FL
Mar 11
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar at Caesar's Atlantic City
Caesar's Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 23
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Sammy Hagar & The Circle at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Sammy Hagar & The Circle at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Sammy Hagar & The Circle at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
May 7
Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and REO Speedwagon
Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and REO Speedwagon at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV
Jun 10
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 11
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 13
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 15
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 16
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 23
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 24
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 26
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 27
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 30
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 1
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 7
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Sep 9
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 10
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

We recommend following Sammy Hagar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Sammy Hagar Zumic artist page.

2
241
artists
Sammy Hagar
genres
Classic Rock Metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar
Jun
11
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Sammy Hagar Plans 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 10, 2022
Sammy Hagar Plans 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Classic Rock Metal Rock Sammy Hagar
2
1254
image for article Sammy Hagar and Whitesnake Plot 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 28, 2020
Sammy Hagar and Whitesnake Plot 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ti...
Tickets Classic Rock Metal Rock Sammy Hagar Whitesnake
1
1526
image for article Sammy Hagar and the Circle Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 7, 2019
Sammy Hagar and the Circle Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale C...
Tickets Metal Rock Jason Bonham Michael anthony Night Ranger Sammy Hagar Vic Johnson Vince Neil
3
1888
Back to top
seating chart