Sammy Hagar & The Circle Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have added 2022 tour dates from June into September, billed as Crazy Times. Previously, the band announced a Las Vegas residency set for February and March as well as headlining events. The opening act for select dates on tour will be George Thorogood and The Destroyers.

The Sammy Hagar hard rock supergroup, which originally formed in 2014, features Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. Earlier this month, the band released a funky new LP called Lockdown 2020 that includes covers of The Who, David Bowie, Buffalo Springfield, AC/DC, Little Richard, and Bob Marley, in addition to a few Van Halen songs and new original material.

When do Sammy Hagar & The Circle 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for Sammy Hagar fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CRAZYTIMES. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Sammy Hagar All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Sammy Hagar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Sammy Hagar Zumic artist page.