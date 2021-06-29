Sammy Hagar Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock star Sammy Hagar has announced dates for a Las Vegas residency at the Strat Hotel. According to a post on Sammy Hagar's website, "The theater will be designed to capture the beach vibe he’s synonymous with, including elements of Hagar’s famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash."

Billed as Sammy Hagar and Friends, the shows are scheduled for October 29-30 and November 5-6. Sammy will be joined by bassist and longtime bandmate Michael Anthony, who has played with Hagar in Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and The Circle. Drummer and Circle bandmate Jason Bonham will also join for the October shows. Additionally, Sammy Hagar & The Circle have a couple of one-off concerts later this year in August and September.

When do Sammy Hagar 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins July 1. Presales for fan club members begin June 29. Local venue presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is REDHEAD. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

