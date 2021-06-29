View all results for 'alt'
Sammy Hagar Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Red Rocker' residency at The Strat
Published June 29, 2021

Rock star Sammy Hagar has announced dates for a Las Vegas residency at the Strat Hotel. According to a post on Sammy Hagar's website, "The theater will be designed to capture the beach vibe he’s synonymous with, including elements of Hagar’s famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash."

Billed as Sammy Hagar and Friends, the shows are scheduled for October 29-30 and November 5-6. Sammy will be joined by bassist and longtime bandmate Michael Anthony, who has played with Hagar in Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and The Circle. Drummer and Circle bandmate Jason Bonham will also join for the October shows. Additionally, Sammy Hagar & The Circle have a couple of one-off concerts later this year in August and September.

When do Sammy Hagar 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins July 1. Presales for fan club members begin June 29. Local venue presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is REDHEAD. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sammy Hagar All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 12
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar at Illinois State Fairgrounds - Grandstand
Illinois State Fairgrounds - Grandstand Springfield, IL
Sep 10
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Oct 29
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Oct 30
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Nov 5
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar at The STRAT Hotel
The STRAT Hotel Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Sammy Hagar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

