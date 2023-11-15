Sammy Hagar Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sammy Hagar announced 2024 tour dates.
Billed as The Best Of All Worlds, Sammy's band will feature the killer lineup of Joe Satriani on guitar, Michael Anthony on bass, and Jason Bonham on drums.
The new concerts are planned from July into August at North American outdoor venues, with Loverboy on board as the opening act.
When do Sammy Hagar 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is REDHEAD or GETLUCKY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sammy Hagar Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sammy Hagar All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 13
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 14
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jul 16
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 19
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 20
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 22
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 24
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jul 26
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 27
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 29
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 31
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 2
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Aug 3
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 9
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 11
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 13
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
Aug 14
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Aug 16
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Aug 17
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Aug 20
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 22
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Aug 23
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 27
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 28
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 30
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 31
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
For the most up-to-date information, follow Sammy Hagar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Sammy Hagar's Zumic artist page.