Sammy Hagar Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour with Loverboy
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2023

Sammy Hagar announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Best Of All Worlds, Sammy's band will feature the killer lineup of Joe Satriani on guitar, Michael Anthony on bass, and Jason Bonham on drums.

The new concerts are planned from July into August at North American outdoor venues, with Loverboy on board as the opening act.

When do Sammy Hagar 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REDHEAD or GETLUCKY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sammy Hagar Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sammy Hagar All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 22
to
Feb 26
Rock Legends Cruise XI at Port Miami
Port Miami Miami, FL
Jul 13
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 14
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 16
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 19
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 20
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 22
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 24
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 26
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 27
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 29
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 31
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 2
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Aug 3
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 9
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Aug 11
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 13
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Aug 14
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 16
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 17
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Aug 19
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 20
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 22
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 23
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 25
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 27
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 28
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 30
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 31
Sammy Hagar and Loverboy at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sammy Hagar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sammy Hagar's Zumic artist page.

artists
Sammy Hagar
genres
Classic Rock Metal Pop Rock
Jul
27
