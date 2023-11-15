Sammy Hagar Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sammy Hagar announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Best Of All Worlds, Sammy's band will feature the killer lineup of Joe Satriani on guitar, Michael Anthony on bass, and Jason Bonham on drums.

The new concerts are planned from July into August at North American outdoor venues, with Loverboy on board as the opening act.

When do Sammy Hagar 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REDHEAD or GETLUCKY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sammy Hagar All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sammy Hagar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sammy Hagar's Zumic artist page.