Sampha Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English artist Sampha announced 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with his upcoming album, Lahai, the new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues in Europe and North America from October into December. Lahai is scheduled for release on October 20. Aside from a handful of shows earlier this year, this will be Sampha's first big tour in quite some time.

When do Sampha 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for Artist begin September 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sampha Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Sampha at Webster Hall Webster Hall New York, NY buy tickets

Sampha All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sampha on social media and check your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sampha's Zumic artist page.