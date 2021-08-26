San Holo Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic artist San Holo has added 2021 tour dates in conjunction with his recently released album and song of the same name: bb u ok?

The tour is scheduled to make stops at intimate venues across North America from October into December. New dates have been added in Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Idaho, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida. The opening acts on select dates are slated to be Kasbo, Chet Porter, Devault, Duskus, Rome In Silver, and / or Tsu Nami. Check the ticket link info for the exact lineup.

When do San Holo 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Songkick, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

San Holo All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following San Holo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

