View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

San Holo Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'bb u ok?' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 26, 2021

Electronic artist San Holo has added 2021 tour dates in conjunction with his recently released album and song of the same name: bb u ok?

The tour is scheduled to make stops at intimate venues across North America from October into December. New dates have been added in Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Idaho, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida. The opening acts on select dates are slated to be Kasbo, Chet Porter, Devault, Duskus, Rome In Silver, and / or Tsu Nami. Check the ticket link info for the exact lineup.

When do San Holo 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Songkick, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

San Holo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 17
San Holo, Kasbo, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, and Duskus at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

San Holo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Oct 20
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at TempleLive Wichita
TempleLive Wichita Wichita, KS
Oct 21
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Oct 22
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 23
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Oct 28
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Nov 2
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 3
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Nov 4
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 5
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Nov 6
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at Wildhorse Saloon
Wildhorse Saloon Nashville, TN
Nov 7
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Tsu Nami at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Nov 11
San Holo, Kasbo, and Rome In Silver
San Holo, Kasbo, and Rome In Silver at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 12
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver at OKC Farmers Market
OKC Farmers Market Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 13
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 14
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Nov 16
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver at El Rey Theater Albuquerque
El Rey Theater Albuquerque Albuquerque, NM
Nov 17
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Nov 18
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 19
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Nov 20
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Rome In Silver at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Nov 23
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Nov 24
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 25
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 26
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 27
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Chet Porter, and Duskus at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Dec 2
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 3
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Dec 8
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Dec 9
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Dec 10
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Dec 11
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Dec 12
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Dec 15
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Dec 16
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 17
San Holo, Kasbo, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, and Duskus at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Dec 19
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Dec 22
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 23
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus
San Holo, Kasbo, Devault, and Duskus at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL

We recommend following San Holo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out San Holo's Zumic artist page.

2
125
artists
San Holo
genres
Electronic
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist San Holo
San Holo
Dec
16
San Holo, Kasbo, and Duskus
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart