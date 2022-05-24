View all results for 'alt'
(Sandy) Alex G Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining concerts, opening for Bright Eyes
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 24, 2022

Alex G added 2022 headlining tour dates to his schedule.

The newly planned headlining tour is scheduled across North America in October and November with opening acts Barrie, Hatchie, or Sadurn on select dates. Before then, Alex will be opening a handful of concerts for Bright Eyes.

It's been a relatively quiet few years for Alex, although he has played at least 20 concerts every year since 2014. This year, the avant-garde / indie / folk / rock artist is planning to perform over 30 concerts, which will be his most since 2019.

When do (Sandy) Alex G 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

(Sandy) Alex G Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 3
Bright Eyes and Alex G
Bright Eyes and Alex G at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Nov 11
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 12
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

(Sandy) Alex G All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 1
Bright Eyes and Alex G
Bright Eyes and Alex G at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 2
Bright Eyes and Alex G
Bright Eyes and Alex G at Brown's Island
Brown's Island Richmond, VA
Jun 3
Bright Eyes and Alex G
Bright Eyes and Alex G at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 4
Bright Eyes and Alex G
Bright Eyes and Alex G at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jun 5
Bright Eyes and Alex G
Bright Eyes and Alex G at Beak & Skiff Apple Hill Campus
Beak & Skiff Apple Hill Campus LaFayette, NY
Oct 6
Alex G and Barrie
Alex G and Barrie at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Oct 7
Alex G and Barrie
Alex G and Barrie at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 8
Alex G and Barrie
Alex G and Barrie at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Oct 9
Alex G and Barrie
Alex G and Barrie at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Oct 10
Alex G and Barrie
Alex G and Barrie at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Oct 12
Alex G and Barrie
Alex G and Barrie at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 14
Alex G and Barrie
Alex G and Barrie at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 16
Alex G and Barrie
Alex G and Barrie at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 17
Alex G and Barrie
Alex G and Barrie at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 19
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Oct 21
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 22
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 24
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at The Rebel Lounge
The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ
Oct 26
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 27
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Nov 1
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 2
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 3
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 4
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 5
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 6
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 8
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Nov 9
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Nov 11
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 12
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 17
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 18
Alex G and Hatchie
Alex G and Hatchie at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Nov 19
Alex G and Sadurn
Alex G and Sadurn at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

We recommend following (Sandy) Alex G on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

During the pandemic, he wrote and recorded the soundtrack for the new horror film We're All Going to the World's Fair, which was released earlier this year. Earlier this month, he shared a music video for "Blessing." For concert tickets and more, check out the (Sandy) Alex G Zumic artist page.

