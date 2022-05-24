(Sandy) Alex G Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alex G added 2022 headlining tour dates to his schedule.

The newly planned headlining tour is scheduled across North America in October and November with opening acts Barrie, Hatchie, or Sadurn on select dates. Before then, Alex will be opening a handful of concerts for Bright Eyes.

It's been a relatively quiet few years for Alex, although he has played at least 20 concerts every year since 2014. This year, the avant-garde / indie / folk / rock artist is planning to perform over 30 concerts, which will be his most since 2019.

When do (Sandy) Alex G 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. American Express cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

(Sandy) Alex G All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following (Sandy) Alex G on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

During the pandemic, he wrote and recorded the soundtrack for the new horror film We're All Going to the World's Fair, which was released earlier this year. Earlier this month, he shared a music video for "Blessing." For concert tickets and more, check out the (Sandy) Alex G Zumic artist page.