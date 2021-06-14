Santana Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles.
The newly announced shows are scheduled from September into October, making stops at large-scale venues across America. According to a post on the band's social media:
Santana will perform high energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The band (which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also debut incredible new songs from a much-anticipated upcoming full-length album entitled Blessings and Miracles.
These new dates are sandwiched between Santana's previously scheduled 2021 Las Vegas residency dates. During the summer of 2022, the band will be co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire on the Miraculous Supernatural tour.
When do Santana 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.
The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 13
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 25
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug 27
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug 28
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug 29
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 1
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 2
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 3
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 4
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 11
Music Box at Borgata
Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 12
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Sep 14
Altria Theater
Richmond, VA
Sep 15
Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Sep 21
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 22
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Sep 24
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sep 25
James Brown Arena
Augusta, GA
Sep 26
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Sep 28
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Sep 29
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Oct 1
River Spirit Casino Event Center
Tulsa, OK
Oct 2
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
Nov 3
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 5
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 6
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 7
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 10
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 12
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 13
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 14
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 1
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 3
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 4
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 5
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 8
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 10
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 11
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 12
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 17
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 18
Banc of California Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jun 22
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jun 24
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jun 25
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jun 28
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 1
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 2
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 5
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jul 6
S&T Bank Music Park
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 8
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 9
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 10
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 15
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jul 16
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 6
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 7
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 10
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 12
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 13
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 17
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 20
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 21
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 24
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 27
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
We recommend following Santana on social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
