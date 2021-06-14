Santana Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from September into October, making stops at large-scale venues across America. According to a post on the band's social media:

Santana will perform high energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The band (which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also debut incredible new songs from a much-anticipated upcoming full-length album entitled Blessings and Miracles.

These new dates are sandwiched between Santana's previously scheduled 2021 Las Vegas residency dates. During the summer of 2022, the band will be co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire on the Miraculous Supernatural tour.

When do Santana 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Santana on social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Santana's Zumic artist page.