View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Santana Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Blessings and Miracles' tour this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2021

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2021 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from September into October, making stops at large-scale venues across America. According to a post on the band's social media:

Santana will perform high energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The band (which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also debut incredible new songs from a much-anticipated upcoming full-length album entitled Blessings and Miracles.

These new dates are sandwiched between Santana's previously scheduled 2021 Las Vegas residency dates. During the summer of 2022, the band will be co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire on the Miraculous Supernatural tour.

When do Santana 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Santana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 25
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug 27
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug 28
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug 29
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 1
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 2
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 3
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 4
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 11
Santana
Santana at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 12
Santana
Santana at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Sep 14
Santana
Santana at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Sep 15
Santana
Santana at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Riverfront Park Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Sep 17
Santana
Santana at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Sep 19
Santana
Santana at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Sep 21
Santana
Santana at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 22
Santana
Santana at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Sep 24
Santana
Santana at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Sep 25
Santana
Santana at James Brown Arena
James Brown Arena Augusta, GA
Sep 26
Santana
Santana at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 28
Santana
Santana at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Sep 29
Santana
Santana at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Oct 1
Santana
Santana at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Oct 2
Santana
Santana at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Nov 3
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 5
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 6
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 7
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 10
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 12
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 13
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 14
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 1
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 3
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 4
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 5
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 8
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 10
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 11
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 12
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 22
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 25
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 28
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 29
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Jul 1
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 2
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 5
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jul 8
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 9
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 15
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 16
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 7
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 12
Santana
Santana at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 20
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 27
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

We recommend following Santana on social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Santana's Zumic artist page.

1
188
artists
Santana
genres
Classic Rock Jambands Latin-Rock Psychedelic
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Santana
Santana
Aug
13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug
14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 25, 2020
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Classic Rock Gospel Pop Pop Rock Psychedelic Soul Earth, Wind & Fire Santana
1
2166
image for article Santana Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
October 28, 2019
Santana Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale In...
Tickets Classic Rock Jambands Psychedelic Rock Santana
1
643
image for article Carlos Santana Extends 2019-2020 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 6, 2019
Carlos Santana Extends 2019-2020 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Classic Rock Jambands Rock Santana
2
1561
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart