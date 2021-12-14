Santana Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Blessings and Miracles.
Santana returns to the stage in January with a string of Las Vegas residency dates. The newly announced concerts are planned from March into April, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Fans can expect "high energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond" according to a post on Santana's social media. In May, Santana returns to Las Vegas for another residency before teaming up with Earth, Wind & Fire for a summer tour.
When do Santana 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages. American Express cardholder, Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Santana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 26
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 28
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 29
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 30
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 2
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 4
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 5
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 6
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 25
Toyota Center - Kennewick
Kennewick, WA
Mar 26
ExtraMile Arena
Boise, ID
Mar 27
Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, OR
Mar 30
Save On Foods Memorial Centre
Capital, BC, Canada
Mar 31
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 2
South Okanagan Events Centre
Penticton, BC, Canada
Apr 3
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Apr 4
Adams Event Center
Missoula, MT
Apr 6
Flato Markham Theater
Markham, ON, Canada
Apr 8
Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Welch, MN
Apr 9
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Apr 12
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Apr 13
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
Apr 15
TaxSlayer Center
Moline, IL
Apr 16
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Mount Pleasant, MI
May 18
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 20
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 21
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 22
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 25
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 27
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 28
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 29
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 17
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 18
Banc of California Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jun 22
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jun 24
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jun 25
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jun 28
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 1
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 2
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 5
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jul 6
S&T Bank Music Park
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 8
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 9
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 10
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 15
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jul 16
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 6
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 7
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 10
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 12
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 13
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 17
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 20
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 21
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 24
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 27
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
