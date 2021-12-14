View all results for 'alt'
Santana Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ concerts including Vegas residency and summer tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2021

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Blessings and Miracles.

Santana returns to the stage in January with a string of Las Vegas residency dates. The newly announced concerts are planned from March into April, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Fans can expect "high energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond" according to a post on Santana's social media. In May, Santana returns to Las Vegas for another residency before teaming up with Earth, Wind & Fire for a summer tour.

When do Santana 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages. American Express cardholder, Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Santana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 26
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 28
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 29
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 30
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 2
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 4
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 5
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 6
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 25
Santana
Santana at Toyota Center - Kennewick
Toyota Center - Kennewick Kennewick, WA
Mar 26
Santana
Santana at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Mar 27
Santana
Santana at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Mar 30
Santana
Santana at Save On Foods Memorial Centre
Save On Foods Memorial Centre Capital, BC, Canada
Mar 31
Santana
Santana at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Apr 2
Santana
Santana at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
Apr 3
Santana
Santana at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Apr 4
Santana
Santana at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Apr 6
Santana
Santana at Flato Markham Theater
Flato Markham Theater Markham, ON, Canada
Apr 8
Santana
Santana at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN
Apr 9
Santana
Santana at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Apr 12
Santana
Santana at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Apr 13
Santana
Santana at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Apr 15
Santana
Santana at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Apr 16
Santana
Santana at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
May 18
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 20
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 21
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 22
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 25
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 27
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 28
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 29
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 22
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 25
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 28
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 29
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Jul 1
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 2
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 5
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jul 8
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 9
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 15
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 16
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 7
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 12
Santana
Santana at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 20
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 27
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

We recommend following Santana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Santana's Zumic artist page.

