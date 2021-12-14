Santana Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Blessings and Miracles.

Santana returns to the stage in January with a string of Las Vegas residency dates. The newly announced concerts are planned from March into April, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Fans can expect "high energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond" according to a post on Santana's social media. In May, Santana returns to Las Vegas for another residency before teaming up with Earth, Wind & Fire for a summer tour.

When do Santana 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages. American Express cardholder, Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Santana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

