Santana Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ concerts including Vegas residency and summer tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2023

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2023 tour dates, billed as 1001 Rainbows.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from May into August. According to a description on their website, "Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond." Santana also have an eight-night Las Vegas residency in May.

When do Santana 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for VIP packages begin March 1. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Santana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
to
May 7
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans Fairgrounds New Orleans, LA
May 6
Santana
Santana at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 7
Santana
Santana at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 17
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 19
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 20
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 21
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 24
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 26
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 27
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 28
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 21
Santana
Santana at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jun 22
Santana
Santana at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 24
Santana
Santana at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Jun 25
Santana
Santana at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Jun 27
Santana
Santana at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jun 29
Santana
Santana at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 26
Santana
Santana at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Jul 28
Santana
Santana at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 29
Santana
Santana at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 31
Santana
Santana at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 2
Santana
Santana at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 4
Santana
Santana at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 5
Santana
Santana at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 6
Santana
Santana at MassMutual Center
MassMutual Center Springfield, MA

We recommend following Santana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Santana's Zumic artist page.

