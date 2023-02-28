Santana Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2023 tour dates, billed as 1001 Rainbows.
The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from May into August. According to a description on their website, "Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond." Santana also have an eight-night Las Vegas residency in May.
When do Santana 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for VIP packages begin March 1. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Santana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 21
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Jul 31
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 28
to
May 7
New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans, LA
May 6
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
May 7
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
May 17
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 19
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 20
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 21
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 24
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 26
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 27
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 28
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 21
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Jun 22
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Jun 24
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Jun 25
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Northfield, OH
Jun 27
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jun 29
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jul 26
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oxon Hill, MD
Jul 28
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 29
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 31
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 2
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 4
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Aug 5
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Aug 6
MassMutual Center
Springfield, MA
We recommend following Santana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
