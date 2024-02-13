View all results for 'alt'
Santana and Counting Crows Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Oneness Tour' this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 13, 2024

Santana and Counting Crows have announced joint 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Oneness Tour, new concerts are scheduled at major outdoor venues across North America from June into September. According to a press release, "Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural" and "Counting Crows... [promise] fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One."

Before the summer shows, Santana continue their ongoing Las Vegas residency in May. Counting Crows have a June festival performance at Railbird in Kentucky.

When do Santana and Counting Crows 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Citi cardholders and Artist begin February 14. American Express cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., NASCAR, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Santana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 19
Santana and Counting Crows at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 21
Santana and Counting Crows at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 10
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 11
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 15
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 16
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 18
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 19
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 22
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 23
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
Railbird Music Festival at The Red Mile
The Red Mile Lexington, KY
Jun 14
Santana and Counting Crows at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 16
Santana and Counting Crows at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jun 18
Santana and Counting Crows at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Jun 20
Santana and Counting Crows at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 21
Santana and Counting Crows at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jun 23
Santana and Counting Crows at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 25
Santana and Counting Crows at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 26
Santana and Counting Crows at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 28
Santana and Counting Crows at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 29
Santana and Counting Crows at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Jul 18
Santana and Counting Crows at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 19
Santana and Counting Crows at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 21
Santana and Counting Crows at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 23
Santana and Counting Crows at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 24
Santana and Counting Crows at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 26
Santana and Counting Crows at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 27
Santana and Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 29
Santana and Counting Crows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 30
Santana and Counting Crows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 15
Santana and Counting Crows at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Aug 17
Santana and Counting Crows at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Aug 18
Santana and Counting Crows at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 21
Santana and Counting Crows at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 24
Santana and Counting Crows at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 25
Santana and Counting Crows at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 27
Santana and Counting Crows at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 28
Santana and Counting Crows at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 30
Santana and Counting Crows at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 2
Santana and Counting Crows at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 25
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 26
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 28
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 29
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 2
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 3
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 5
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 6
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 30
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 31
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 2
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 3
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 6
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 7
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 9
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 10
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Santana and Counting Crows on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Santana and Counting Crows Zumic artist pages.

