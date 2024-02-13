Santana and Counting Crows Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Santana and Counting Crows have announced joint 2024 tour dates.
Billed as the Oneness Tour, new concerts are scheduled at major outdoor venues across North America from June into September. According to a press release, "Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural" and "Counting Crows... [promise] fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One."
Before the summer shows, Santana continue their ongoing Las Vegas residency in May. Counting Crows have a June festival performance at Railbird in Kentucky.
When do Santana and Counting Crows 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Citi cardholders and Artist begin February 14. American Express cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., NASCAR, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Santana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 19
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 21
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 10
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 11
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 15
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 16
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 18
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 19
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 22
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 23
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
The Red Mile
Lexington, KY
Jun 14
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Jun 18
Gas South Arena
Duluth, GA
Jun 20
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 21
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jun 23
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 25
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jun 26
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 28
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 29
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 18
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 19
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 21
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 23
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 24
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Jul 26
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 27
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 29
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 30
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 15
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Aug 17
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Aug 18
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Aug 21
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 24
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Aug 25
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Aug 27
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 30
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 2
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 25
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 26
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 28
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 29
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 2
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 3
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 5
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 6
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 30
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 31
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 2
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 3
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 6
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 7
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 9
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 10
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
For the most up-to-date information, follow Santana and Counting Crows on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Santana and Counting Crows Zumic artist pages.