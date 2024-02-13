Santana and Counting Crows Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Santana and Counting Crows have announced joint 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Oneness Tour, new concerts are scheduled at major outdoor venues across North America from June into September. According to a press release, "Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural" and "Counting Crows... [promise] fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One."

Before the summer shows, Santana continue their ongoing Las Vegas residency in May. Counting Crows have a June festival performance at Railbird in Kentucky.

When do Santana and Counting Crows 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Citi cardholders and Artist begin February 14. American Express cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., NASCAR, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Santana and Counting Crows on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

