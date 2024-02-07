Santana Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2024 concert dates.

The Las Vegas residency — billed as An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live — is scheduled from September into November at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. This residency has been ongoing since 2012, and Santana returns in mid-May with previously scheduled dates. A total of 24 concerts are scheduled ahead for the group this year, all at the House of Blues Las Vegas.

When do Santana 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Santana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

