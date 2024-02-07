View all results for 'alt'
Santana Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

24 shows at House of Blues in Las Vegas
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2024

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added 2024 concert dates.

The Las Vegas residency — billed as An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live — is scheduled from September into November at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. This residency has been ongoing since 2012, and Santana returns in mid-May with previously scheduled dates. A total of 24 concerts are scheduled ahead for the group this year, all at the House of Blues Las Vegas.

When do Santana 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 10
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 11
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 15
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 16
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 18
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 19
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 22
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 23
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 25
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 26
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 28
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 29
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 2
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 3
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 5
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 6
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 30
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 31
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 2
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 3
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 6
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 7
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 9
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 10
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Santana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Santana's Zumic artist page.

Santana
Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
