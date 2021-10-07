Santana Shares 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added Las Vegas residency dates at House of Blues, billed as An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live.

Sixteen Vegas concerts have been added, bringing the total number of scheduled Santana dates to over 60. The newly announced shows are scheduled in January, February, and May of 2022. These are sandwiched between Santana's Las Vegas residency dates coming up in November and December of 2021 and an American tour with Earth, Wind & Fire next summer.

When do Santana 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

