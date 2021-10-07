View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Santana Shares 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legend playing "Greatest Hits Live"
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 7, 2021

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band have added Las Vegas residency dates at House of Blues, billed as An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live.

Sixteen Vegas concerts have been added, bringing the total number of scheduled Santana dates to over 60. The newly announced shows are scheduled in January, February, and May of 2022. These are sandwiched between Santana's Las Vegas residency dates coming up in November and December of 2021 and an American tour with Earth, Wind & Fire next summer.

When do Santana 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Santana Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Santana All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 3
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 5
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 6
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 7
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 10
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 12
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 13
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 14
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 1
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 3
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 4
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 5
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 8
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 10
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 11
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 12
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 26
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 28
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 29
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 30
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 2
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 4
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 5
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 6
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 18
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 20
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 21
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 22
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 25
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 27
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 28
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 29
Santana
Santana at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 22
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 25
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 28
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 29
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Jul 1
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 2
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 5
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jul 8
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 9
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 15
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 16
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 7
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 12
Santana
Santana at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 20
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 27
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

We recommend following Santana on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Santana's Zumic artist page.

2
167
artists
Santana
genres
Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Santana
Santana
Aug
13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug
14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Santana Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 14, 2021
Santana Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Classic Rock Jamband Latin Rock Psychedelic Rock Santana
2
598
image for article Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 25, 2020
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Classic Rock Gospel Pop Pop Rock Psychedelic Rock Soul Earth, Wind & Fire Santana
1
2290
image for article Santana Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
October 28, 2019
Santana Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale In...
Tickets Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Santana
1
715
Back to top
seating chart