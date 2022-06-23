Santigold Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Santigold has announced 2022 tour dates. At this time, 19 performances are planned.

Billed as Holified, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in October and November. This will mark Santigold's first extensive time touring since 2019. During the pandemic, she kept busy releasing songs for the Netflix series Unorthodox and HBO's Euphoria.

When do Santigold 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Santigold All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Santigold on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On September 9, Santigold will release a new album titled Spirituals. Check out the music video for the new song, "Ain't Ready." For concert tickets and more, check out Santigold's Zumic artist page.