View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Santigold Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Holified' tour across North America this Fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 23, 2022

Singer-songwriter Santigold has announced 2022 tour dates. At this time, 19 performances are planned.

Billed as Holified, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in October and November. This will mark Santigold's first extensive time touring since 2019. During the pandemic, she kept busy releasing songs for the Netflix series Unorthodox and HBO's Euphoria.

When do Santigold 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Santigold Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 17
Santigold
Santigold at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

Santigold All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 9
Santigold
Santigold at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 11
Santigold
Santigold at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 13
Santigold
Santigold at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 16
Santigold
Santigold at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 17
Santigold
Santigold at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Oct 19
Santigold
Santigold at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 21
Santigold
Santigold at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 24
Santigold
Santigold at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 25
Santigold
Santigold at Myth Live
Myth Live Maplewood, MN
Nov 3
Santigold
Santigold at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
Santigold
Santigold at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 7
Santigold
Santigold at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 8
Santigold
Santigold at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 10
Santigold
Santigold at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 11
Santigold
Santigold at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Nov 13
Santigold
Santigold at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 14
Santigold
Santigold at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Nov 16
Santigold
Santigold at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 17
Santigold
Santigold at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA

We recommend following Santigold on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On September 9, Santigold will release a new album titled Spirituals. Check out the music video for the new song, "Ain't Ready." For concert tickets and more, check out Santigold's Zumic artist page.

2
144
artists
Santigold
genres
Alt Hip Hop Electronic Indie New Wave Reggae
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Santigold
Santigold
Oct
17
Santigold
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Santigold Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 19, 2019
Santigold Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Electronic Hip Hop Indie New Wave Reggae Santigold
3
1275
image for article "Can't Get Enough Of Myself" - Santigold [YouTube Official Music Video]
March 23, 2016
"Can't Get Enough Of Myself" - Santigold [YouTube Official Music ...
Music Electronic Pop Santigold New York, NY Official Music Video Philadelphia, PA
1
594
image for article "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Soundtrack ft Coldplay, Patti Smith, Lorde and More [Spotify Free Album Stream]
November 12, 2013
"Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Soundtrack ft Coldplay, Patti Smith...
Music Film/TV Scores Indie Pop Pop Pop Rock Christina Aguilera Coldplay Ellie Goulding Imagine Dragons Lorde Mikky Ekko Of Monsters And Men Patti Smith Phantogram Santigold Sia The Lumineers The National The Weeknd Full Album Stream United States antony & the johnsons
1
829
Back to top
seating chart