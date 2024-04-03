Santigold Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Santigold announced 2024 tour dates.

Nine new shows are planned at mid-sized music venues in California, Illinois, Toronto, Montreal, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Vancouver, and Oregon. Santigold also has festival performances at Beachlife in California and Queer Pride in Washington.

When do Santigold 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WITNESS24. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Santigold on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

