View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Santigold Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North America tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 3, 2024

This week, Santigold announced 2024 tour dates.

Nine new shows are planned at mid-sized music venues in California, Illinois, Toronto, Montreal, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Vancouver, and Oregon. Santigold also has festival performances at Beachlife in California and Queer Pride in Washington.

When do Santigold 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WITNESS24. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Santigold Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 23
Santigold at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Santigold All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
to
May 5
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
Jun 27
Santigold at The Midway - CA
The Midway - CA San Francisco, CA
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Queer Pride Festival at queer / pride festival
queer / pride festival Seattle, WA
Aug 17
Santigold at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Aug 19
Santigold at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 20
Santigold at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 22
Santigold at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Aug 23
Santigold at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Aug 24
Santigold at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 1
Santigold at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 3
Santigold at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Santigold on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Santigold's Zumic artist page.

1
198
artists
Santigold
genres
Alt Pop Electronic Indie Pop New Wave Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Santigold
Santigold
Aug
23
Santigold
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Santigold Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 23, 2022
Santigold Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Hip Hop Electronic Indie New Wave Reggae Santigold
2
618
image for article Santigold Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 19, 2019
Santigold Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Electronic Hip Hop Indie New Wave Reggae Santigold
3
1512
image for article "Can't Get Enough Of Myself" - Santigold [YouTube Official Music Video]
March 23, 2016
"Can't Get Enough Of Myself" - Santigold [YouTube Official Music ...
Music Electronic Pop Santigold New York, NY Official Music Video Philadelphia, PA
1
848
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart