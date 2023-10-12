Sarah Jarosz Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sarah Jarosz announced 2024 tour dates.
In conjunction with her upcoming album, Polaroid Lovers, new shows are planned from February into June at mid-sized venues across North America.
The new album is scheduled for release on January 26. Listen to the advance singles "Columbus & 89th" and "Jealous Moon."
Feb 1
Sixth & I Synagogue
Washington, DC
Feb 2
World Cafe Live
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 3
McCarter Theatre Center
Princeton, NJ
Feb 5
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Annapolis, MD
Feb 7
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Feb 8
Appell Center for the Performing Arts
York, PA
Feb 9
Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center
Old Saybrook, CT
Feb 11
Peoples Bank Theatre
Marietta, OH
Feb 14
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
Feb 16
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Feb 17
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
Feb 18
Strings Music Pavilion
Steamboat Springs, CO
Feb 20
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 22
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Feb 23
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Feb 24
The Crocodile
Seattle, WA
Feb 25
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Feb 27
The Chapel
San Francisco, CA
Feb 28
Troubadour
West Hollywood, CA
Feb 29
Lobero Theatre
Santa Barbara, CA
Mar 8
Bijou Theater
Knoxville, TN
Mar 9
Harvester Performance Center
Rocky Mount, VA
Apr 23
The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries
St. Louis, MO
Apr 24
The Hi-Fi
Indianapolis, IN
Apr 26
Cincinnati Memorial Hall
Cincinnati, OH
Apr 28
Horseshoe Tavern
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 30
Center For The Arts Of Homer
Homer, NY
May 2
State Theatre
Portland, ME
May 3
The Sinclair Music Hall
Cambridge, MA
May 4
The Shea Theater
Montague, MA
May 6
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
May 7
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
May 8
Neighborhood Theatre
Charlotte, NC
May 11
Terminal West
Atlanta, GA
May 12
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
May 23
The Heights Theater
Houston, TX
May 24
The Kessler Theater
Dallas, TX
May 25
San Antonio, TX
Texas, United States
May 28
Lensic Performing Arts Center
Santa Fe, NM
May 30
Center For the Arts
Jackson, WY
Jun 2
TACAW - The Arts Campus At Willits
Basalt, CO
Jun 4
Knuckleheads Saloon
Kansas City, MO
When do Sarah Jarosz 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmember, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Sarah Jarosz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
