View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Sarah Jarosz Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 12, 2023

Sarah Jarosz announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with her upcoming album, Polaroid Lovers, new shows are planned from February into June at mid-sized venues across North America.

The new album is scheduled for release on January 26. Listen to the advance singles "Columbus & 89th" and "Jealous Moon."

Sarah Jarosz Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 3
Sarah Jarosz at McCarter Theatre Center
McCarter Theatre Center Princeton, NJ
Feb 7
Sarah Jarosz at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Sarah Jarosz All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Sarah Jarosz at Sixth & I Synagogue
Sixth & I Synagogue Washington, DC
Feb 2
Sarah Jarosz at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Feb 3
Sarah Jarosz at McCarter Theatre Center
McCarter Theatre Center Princeton, NJ
Feb 5
Sarah Jarosz at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts Annapolis, MD
Feb 7
Sarah Jarosz at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Feb 8
Sarah Jarosz at Appell Center for the Performing Arts
Appell Center for the Performing Arts York, PA
Feb 9
Sarah Jarosz at Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center
Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center Old Saybrook, CT
Feb 11
Sarah Jarosz at Peoples Bank Theatre
Peoples Bank Theatre Marietta, OH
Feb 13
Sarah Jarosz at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 14
Sarah Jarosz at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Feb 16
Sarah Jarosz at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Feb 17
Sarah Jarosz at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Feb 18
Sarah Jarosz at Strings Music Pavilion
Strings Music Pavilion Steamboat Springs, CO
Feb 20
Sarah Jarosz at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 22
Sarah Jarosz at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Feb 23
Sarah Jarosz at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Feb 24
Sarah Jarosz at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Feb 25
Sarah Jarosz at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Feb 27
Sarah Jarosz at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Feb 28
Sarah Jarosz at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Feb 29
Sarah Jarosz at Lobero Theatre
Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Mar 8
Sarah Jarosz at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Mar 9
Sarah Jarosz at Harvester Performance Center
Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA
Apr 23
Sarah Jarosz at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries
The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries St. Louis, MO
Apr 24
Sarah Jarosz at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Apr 26
Sarah Jarosz at Cincinnati Memorial Hall
Cincinnati Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH
Apr 27
Sarah Jarosz at The Ark
The Ark Ann Arbor, MI
Apr 28
Sarah Jarosz at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 30
Sarah Jarosz at Center For The Arts Of Homer
Center For The Arts Of Homer Homer, NY
May 2
Sarah Jarosz at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
May 3
Sarah Jarosz at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
May 4
Sarah Jarosz at The Shea Theater
The Shea Theater Montague, MA
May 6
Sarah Jarosz at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
May 7
Sarah Jarosz at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
May 8
Sarah Jarosz at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
May 10
Sarah Jarosz at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
May 11
Sarah Jarosz at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
May 12
Sarah Jarosz at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 23
Sarah Jarosz at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
May 24
Sarah Jarosz at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
May 25
Sarah Jarosz at San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX Texas, United States
May 26
Sarah Jarosz at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
May 28
Sarah Jarosz at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
May 30
Sarah Jarosz at Center For the Arts
Center For the Arts Jackson, WY
Jun 2
Sarah Jarosz at TACAW - The Arts Campus At Willits
TACAW - The Arts Campus At Willits Basalt, CO
Jun 4
Sarah Jarosz at Knuckleheads Saloon
Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO
When do Sarah Jarosz 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmember, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sarah Jarosz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Sarah Jarosz Zumic artist page.

1
152
artists
Sarah Jarosz
genres
Americana Bluegrass Country Folk Folk Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Sarah Jarosz
Sarah Jarosz
Feb
7
Sarah Jarosz
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Sarah Jarosz & The Milk Carton Kids on Austin City Limits 2.1.2014 [Video]
February 2, 2014
Sarah Jarosz & The Milk Carton Kids on Austin City Limits 2.1.201...
Music Americana Bluegrass Folk Indie Sarah Jarosz Texas The Milk Carton Kids Los Angeles, CA Austin, TX California Live Performance (Video)
1
988
image for article 2013 Newport Folk Festival Announces More Artists
April 5, 2013
2013 Newport Folk Festival Announces More Artists
News Americana Folk Amanda Palmer Andrew Bird Beth Orton Blake Mills Bombino Feist Jim James Justin Townes Earle Lord Huron Michael Kiwanuka Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers Old Crow Medicine Show Phosphorescent Sarah Jarosz The Avett Brothers The Felice Brothers The Lone Bellow The Lumineers The Milk Carton Kids The Mountain Goats Trombone Shorty
1
1173
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart