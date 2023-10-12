Sarah Jarosz Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sarah Jarosz announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with her upcoming album, Polaroid Lovers, new shows are planned from February into June at mid-sized venues across North America.

The new album is scheduled for release on January 26. Listen to the advance singles "Columbus & 89th" and "Jealous Moon."

Sarah Jarosz All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Sarah Jarosz 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmember, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sarah Jarosz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Sarah Jarosz Zumic artist page.