Sarah McLachlan Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sarah McLachlan announced 2024 tour dates.

The new shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from May into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Feist or Allison Russell.

For these concerts, Sarah will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy. According to a post on her social media, Sarah will be "performing the album LIVE, front to back, along with all her hits!"

When do Sarah McLachlan 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin December 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sarah McLachlan All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sarah McLachlan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sarah McLachlan's Zumic artist page.