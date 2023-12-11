View all results for 'alt'
Sarah McLachlan Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour with Feist / Allison Russell
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 11, 2023

Sarah McLachlan announced 2024 tour dates.

The new shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from May into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Feist or Allison Russell.

For these concerts, Sarah will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy. According to a post on her social media, Sarah will be "performing the album LIVE, front to back, along with all her hits!"

When do Sarah McLachlan 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin December 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sarah McLachlan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sarah McLachlan All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 25
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
May 26
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
May 28
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
May 30
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
May 31
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 1
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs Palm Desert, CA
Jun 2
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jun 4
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 6
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 7
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 9
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 10
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 11
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 13
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 14
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 16
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 18
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jun 19
Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 20
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jun 22
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 23
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 24
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 26
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 27
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 29
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 30
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 2
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 3
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 5
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Jul 6
Sarah McLachlan and Feist at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sarah McLachlan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sarah McLachlan's Zumic artist page.

