Sarah McLachlan Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sarah McLachlan announced 2024 tour dates.
The new shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from May into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Feist or Allison Russell.
For these concerts, Sarah will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy. According to a post on her social media, Sarah will be "performing the album LIVE, front to back, along with all her hits!"
When do Sarah McLachlan 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin December 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sarah McLachlan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sarah McLachlan All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 25
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Woodinville, WA
May 26
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Woodinville, WA
May 28
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
May 30
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
May 31
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 1
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Palm Desert, CA
Jun 2
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Jun 4
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 6
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jun 7
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jun 9
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jun 10
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 11
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Jun 13
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 14
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 16
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 18
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Jun 19
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 20
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Jun 22
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Jun 23
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jun 24
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Jun 26
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 27
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jun 29
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Jun 30
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Jul 3
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Jul 5
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Jul 6
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Sarah McLachlan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Sarah McLachlan's Zumic artist page.