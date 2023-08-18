Robert Plant's Saving Grace Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Robert Plant's music project, Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian, added 2023 tour dates.
Newly announced shows are set in November at music venues in England and Wales with American country artist Taylor McCall as the opening act. As shared on Robert Plant's social media, "Ticket buyers for this upcoming UK November tour will receive a download link to a brand-new Saving Grace track. “As I Roved Out” is available exclusively to ticket purchasers."
Before the UK tour, Saving Grace have European tour dates extending into mid-September. The group are approaching five years since they debuted in early 2019 as an acoustic project that also featured vocalist Suzi Dian. Their first American tour was planned for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
Saving Grace All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 24
Avditorij Portorož
Portorož - Portorose, Piran, Slovenia
Aug 26
Arena Alpe Adria
Lignano Sabbiadoro, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Aug 28
Sferisterio
Macerata, Marche, Italy
Aug 30
Teatro Antico
Taormina, Sicilia, Italy
Sep 1
Via Paolo Pinto
Bari, Puglia, Italy
Sep 3
Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Sep 5
Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 6
Piazza dei Signori
Vicenza, Veneto, Italy
Sep 9
Monasterio de San Salvador de Celanova
Celanova, GA, Spain
Sep 10
Auditorio Kursaal
Donostia, PV, Spain
Sep 12
Auditori Forum CCIB
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 1
Brighton Dome
Brighton, United Kingdom
Nov 2
G Live Guildford
Guildford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Symphony Hall
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Nov 8
St David's Hall
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 11
The Lowry
Salford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
New Theatre Oxford
Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
The Anvil
Basingstoke, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Corn Exchange Cambridge
Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Grimsby Auditorium
North East Lincolnshire, England, United Kingdom
Nov 20
Sage Gateshead
Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Nov 22
St Georges Hall, Bradford
Bradford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Victoria Hall
Stoke-on-Trent, England, United Kingdom
When do Saving Grace 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Robert Plant on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Saving Grace's Zumic artist page.