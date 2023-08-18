View all results for 'alt'
Robert Plant's Saving Grace Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Led Zeppelin legend's newest group touring the UK, Taylor McCall opening
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 18, 2023

Robert Plant's music project, Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian, added 2023 tour dates.

Newly announced shows are set in November at music venues in England and Wales with American country artist Taylor McCall as the opening act. As shared on Robert Plant's social media, "Ticket buyers for this upcoming UK November tour will receive a download link to a brand-new Saving Grace track. “As I Roved Out” is available exclusively to ticket purchasers."

Before the UK tour, Saving Grace have European tour dates extending into mid-September. The group are approaching five years since they debuted in early 2019 as an acoustic project that also featured vocalist Suzi Dian. Their first American tour was planned for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Saving Grace All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 24
Saving Grace at Avditorij Portorož
Avditorij Portorož Portorož - Portorose, Piran, Slovenia
Aug 26
Saving Grace at Arena Alpe Adria
Arena Alpe Adria Lignano Sabbiadoro, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Aug 28
Saving Grace at Sferisterio
Sferisterio Macerata, Marche, Italy
Aug 30
Saving Grace at Teatro Antico
Teatro Antico Taormina, Sicilia, Italy
Sep 1
Saving Grace at Via Paolo Pinto
Via Paolo Pinto Bari, Puglia, Italy
Sep 3
Saving Grace at Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica
Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Sep 5
Saving Grace at Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Teatro degli Arcimboldi Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 6
Saving Grace at Piazza dei Signori
Piazza dei Signori Vicenza, Veneto, Italy
Sep 9
Saving Grace at Monasterio de San Salvador de Celanova
Monasterio de San Salvador de Celanova Celanova, GA, Spain
Sep 10
Saving Grace at Auditorio Kursaal
Auditorio Kursaal Donostia, PV, Spain
Sep 12
Saving Grace at Auditori Forum CCIB
Auditori Forum CCIB Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 1
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at G Live Guildford
G Live Guildford Guildford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth Pavilion Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at St David's Hall
St David's Hall Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at The Lowry
The Lowry Salford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at New Theatre Oxford
New Theatre Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at The Anvil
The Anvil Basingstoke, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at Grimsby Auditorium
Grimsby Auditorium North East Lincolnshire, England, United Kingdom
Nov 20
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at Sage Gateshead
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Nov 22
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at St Georges Hall, Bradford
St Georges Hall, Bradford Bradford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Saving Grace and Taylor McCall at Victoria Hall
Victoria Hall Stoke-on-Trent, England, United Kingdom
When do Saving Grace 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Robert Plant on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Saving Grace's Zumic artist page.

