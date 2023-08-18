Robert Plant's Saving Grace Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Robert Plant's music project, Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian, added 2023 tour dates.

Newly announced shows are set in November at music venues in England and Wales with American country artist Taylor McCall as the opening act. As shared on Robert Plant's social media, "Ticket buyers for this upcoming UK November tour will receive a download link to a brand-new Saving Grace track. “As I Roved Out” is available exclusively to ticket purchasers."

Before the UK tour, Saving Grace have European tour dates extending into mid-September. The group are approaching five years since they debuted in early 2019 as an acoustic project that also featured vocalist Suzi Dian. Their first American tour was planned for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Saving Grace All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Saving Grace 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Robert Plant on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

