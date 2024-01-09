Saxon and Uriah Heep Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Saxon and Uriah Heep announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Hell, Fire & Chaos – The Best Of British Rock and Metal.

The new shows are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. According to Saxon's social media, the tour "will be a 100% co-headline with both bands playing equal set lengths, with some cities Saxon closing and others Uriah Heep." More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

In March, the two bands begin a previously announced European tour opening for Judas Priest.

When do Saxon and Uriah Heep 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is FIRE. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Saxon and Uriah Heep on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

