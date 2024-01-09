Saxon and Uriah Heep Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Saxon and Uriah Heep announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Hell, Fire & Chaos – The Best Of British Rock and Metal.
The new shows are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. According to Saxon's social media, the tour "will be a 100% co-headline with both bands playing equal set lengths, with some cities Saxon closing and others Uriah Heep." More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.
In March, the two bands begin a previously announced European tour opening for Judas Priest.
When do Saxon and Uriah Heep 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The artist presale password is FIRE. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Saxon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 3
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
May 7
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue, NY
May 10
Paramount Hudson Valley
Peekskill, NY
Saxon All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 11
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 13
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 17
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 21
OVO Arena
London , England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Mar 25
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Mar 26
Volksbank - Messe Balingen
Balingen, BW, Germany
Mar 27
Westfalenhalle 1
Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Mar 29
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
Mar 30
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Apr 1
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Apr 2
Postponed
Roxy - Kultur in den Hallen
Ulm, BW, Germany
Apr 3
St. Jakobshalle - Basel
Basel, BL, Switzerland
Apr 5
Halle Tony Garnier
Lyon, France
Apr 6
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 8
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Apr 23
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 24
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Tampa, FL
Apr 25
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Apr 28
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Apr 30
Metropolitan Theatre
Morgantown, WV
May 1
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
May 2
Penn's Peak
Jim Thorpe, PA
May 3
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
May 5
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
May 7
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue, NY
May 8
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
May 10
Paramount Hudson Valley
Peekskill, NY
May 11
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
Cleveland, OH
May 12
Lerner Performing Arts Center
Elkhart, IN
May 13
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
May 14
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
May 16
Peoples Bank Theatre
Marietta, OH
May 18
Rialto Square Theatre
Joliet, IL
May 19
Arcada Theater
St. Charles, IL
May 21
Brown County Music Center
Nashville, IN
May 22
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
May 24
Gillioz Theatre
Springfield, MO
May 25
TempleLive Wichita
Wichita, KS
May 29
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
May 30
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
San Antonio, TX
May 31
Glass Cactus
Grapevine, TX
Jun 13
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 15
Navarra Arena
Pamplona, Navarra, Spain
Jun 17
Palacio Vistalegre
Madrid, Spain
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Parque El Batel
Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Clisson, France
France, Europe
Jul 1
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jul 2
Max-Schmeling-Halle
Berlin, Germany
Jul 4
Arena Nürnberg Versicherung
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jul 8
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
Jul 10
Messe Dresden - Halle 1
Dresden, SN, Germany
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Midalidare Estate
s. Mogilovo, Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Jul 19
Schlosswiese
Moosburg an der Isar, BY, Germany
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Alcatraz Metal Festival
Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
For the most up-to-date information, follow Saxon and Uriah Heep on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Saxon and Uriah Heep Zumic artist pages.