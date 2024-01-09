View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Saxon and Uriah Heep Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 9, 2024

Veteran rockers Saxon and Uriah Heep announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Hell, Fire & Chaos – The Best Of British Rock and Metal.

The new shows are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. According to Saxon's social media, the tour "will be a 100% co-headline with both bands playing equal set lengths, with some cities Saxon closing and others Uriah Heep." More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

In March, the two bands begin a previously announced European tour opening for Judas Priest.

When do Saxon and Uriah Heep 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is FIRE. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Saxon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 3
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
May 7
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
May 10
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Paramount Hudson Valley
Paramount Hudson Valley Peekskill, NY

Saxon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 11
Judas Priest, Saxon and Uriah Heep at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Judas Priest, Saxon and Uriah Heep at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Judas Priest, Saxon and Uriah Heep at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 17
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 21
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at OVO Arena
OVO Arena London , England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Mar 25
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Mar 26
Saxon at Volksbank - Messe Balingen
Volksbank - Messe Balingen Balingen, BW, Germany
Mar 27
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Westfalenhalle 1
Westfalenhalle 1 Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Mar 29
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Mar 30
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Apr 1
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Apr 2
Saxon at Roxy - Kultur in den Hallen
Postponed
Roxy - Kultur in den Hallen Ulm, BW, Germany
Apr 3
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at St. Jakobshalle - Basel
St. Jakobshalle - Basel Basel, BL, Switzerland
Apr 5
Saxon at Halle Tony Garnier
Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, France
Apr 6
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 8
Saxon at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Apr 23
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 24
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Apr 25
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Apr 28
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Apr 30
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Metropolitan Theatre
Metropolitan Theatre Morgantown, WV
May 1
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
May 2
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
May 3
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
May 5
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 7
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
May 8
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
May 10
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Paramount Hudson Valley
Paramount Hudson Valley Peekskill, NY
May 11
Saxon and Uriah Heep at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
May 12
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Lerner Performing Arts Center
Lerner Performing Arts Center Elkhart, IN
May 13
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
May 14
Saxon and Uriah Heep at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
May 16
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Peoples Bank Theatre
Peoples Bank Theatre Marietta, OH
May 17
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 18
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Rialto Square Theatre
Rialto Square Theatre Joliet, IL
May 19
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Arcada Theater
Arcada Theater St. Charles, IL
May 21
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
May 22
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
May 24
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
May 25
Saxon and Uriah Heep at TempleLive Wichita
TempleLive Wichita Wichita, KS
May 29
Saxon and Uriah Heep at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 30
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
May 31
Saxon and Uriah Heep at Glass Cactus
Glass Cactus Grapevine, TX
Jun 13
Saxon at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 15
Saxon at Navarra Arena
Navarra Arena Pamplona, Navarra, Spain
Jun 17
Saxon at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Rock Imperium Festival at Parque El Batel
Parque El Batel Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest Open Air Festival at Clisson, France
Clisson, France France, Europe
Jul 1
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jul 2
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Jul 4
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Arena Nürnberg Versicherung
Arena Nürnberg Versicherung Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jul 8
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
Jul 10
Judas Priest, Saxon, and Uriah Heep at Messe Dresden - Halle 1
Messe Dresden - Halle 1 Dresden, SN, Germany
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley at Midalidare Estate
Midalidare Estate s. Mogilovo, Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Jul 19
Toto, Uriah Heep, and Slade at Schlosswiese
Schlosswiese Moosburg an der Isar, BY, Germany
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Alcatraz Open Air Festival at Alcatraz Metal Festival
Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium

For the most up-to-date information, follow Saxon and Uriah Heep on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Saxon and Uriah Heep Zumic artist pages.

1
832
artists
Saxon Uriah Heep
genres
Hard Rock Heavy metal Prog Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Saxon
Saxon
May
3
Saxon and Uriah Heep
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
May
10
Saxon and Uriah Heep
Paramount Hudson Valley Peekskill, NY
image for artist Uriah Heep
Uriah Heep
May
3
Saxon and Uriah Heep
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
May
10
Saxon and Uriah Heep
Paramount Hudson Valley Peekskill, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Judas Priest Extend 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 3, 2018
Judas Priest Extend 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Classic Rock Metal Rock Judas Priest Uriah Heep
2
5609
image for article Motörhead Announces 2015 North American Tour Dates: Ticket Pre-Sale Codes + Info
June 24, 2015
Motörhead Announces 2015 North American Tour Dates: Ticket Pre-S...
Tickets Classic Rock Metal Rock Anthrax Crobot Motörhead Saxon Los Angeles, CA Austin, TX Charlotte, NC Chicago, IL Dallas, TX Denver, CO Detroit, MI Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Las Vegas, NV London, UK Orlando, FL Philadelphia, PA Riverside, CA Salt Lake City, UT San Antonio, TX San Francisco, CA St. Louis, MO Toronto, ON Wallingford, CT Wantagh, NY
1
1388
image for article Trevor Bolder, Spiders From Mars Bassist, Dies At 62
May 22, 2013
Trevor Bolder, Spiders From Mars Bassist, Dies At 62
News Glam Rock Rock David Bowie Uriah Heep England Trevor Bolder
1
903
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart