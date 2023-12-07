Say Anything Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock band Say Anything announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned from late April into late June at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast. For these shows, Say Anything plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, Is a Real Boy. After being on hiatus since 2018, the band came back this year with a handful of headlining shows and festival performances.

When do Say Anything 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REALBOY20. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Say Anything on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

