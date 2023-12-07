View all results for 'alt'
Say Anything Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Is a Real Boy' North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2023

Rock band Say Anything announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned from late April into late June at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast. For these shows, Say Anything plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, Is a Real Boy. After being on hiatus since 2018, the band came back this year with a handful of headlining shows and festival performances.

Say Anything Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Say Anything All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
Say Anything at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 28
Say Anything at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 30
Say Anything at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 1
Say Anything at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
May 3
Say Anything at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 4
Say Anything at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 5
Say Anything at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 7
Say Anything at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
May 8
Say Anything at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 10
Say Anything at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 11
Say Anything at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
May 12
Say Anything at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 14
Say Anything at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
May 15
Say Anything at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
May 17
Say Anything at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 18
Say Anything at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 19
Say Anything at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 13
Say Anything at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jun 14
Say Anything at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jun 15
Say Anything at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 17
Say Anything at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Jun 18
Say Anything at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Jun 21
Say Anything at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Jun 22
Say Anything at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jun 24
Say Anything at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jun 26
Say Anything at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 28
Say Anything at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Oct 19
to
Oct 20
When We Were Young at Festival Grounds - Las Vegas
Festival Grounds - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
When do Say Anything 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REALBOY20. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Say Anything on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Say Anything's Zumic artist page.

