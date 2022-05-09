Scorpions Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary rock band Scorpions have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.
Billed as Rock Believer, the newly announced shows are set from August into October at large-scale North American venues. The opening act on all the new shows will be Thundermother, with Whitesnake also on the bill for select dates. According to a post on Whitesnake's website, these shows will be part of the band's farewell tour.
This week, Scorpions return to the road for a European tour which extends into July with concerts and festival gigs. In May, the band will once again tour through Europe with Mammoth WVH on the bill. Whitesnake are currently touring through Ireland, England, and mainland Europe.
When do Scorpions 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin May 10. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is farewell. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
May 13
Zenith de Toulouse
Toulouse, Occitanie, France
May 15
Zénith Grand Arena Lille
Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
May 17
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 21
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
May 22
Arena di Verona
Verona, Italy
May 23
Arena di Verona
Verona, Italy
May 28
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
May 30
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Budapest, Hungary
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rockfest
Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 4
to
Jun 5
Gävle Gasklockorna
Gävle, Gävleborgs län, Sweden
Jun 8
Schleyerhalle
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 10
Olympiapark München
München, BY, Germany
Jun 13
ZENITH EUROPE STRASBOURG
Eckbolsheim, Grand Est, France
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
TUI Arena
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jun 19
Westfalenhalle 1
Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Jun 20
Arkea Arena
Floirac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Complexe Du Val De Moine
Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Parque El Batel
Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jun 28
PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE
Nice, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jun 30
GALAXIE
Amnéville, Grand Est, France
Jul 2
Zénith d'Auvergne
Cournon-d'Auvergne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 6
Olympic Stadium (OAKA)
Athens, Greece
Jul 9
Menora Mivtachim Arena
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Jul 12
Tsirio Stadium
Limassol, Cyprus
Aug 21
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 24
Centre Vidéotron
Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 27
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 30
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Sep 1
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Sep 5
Music Box at Borgata
Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 9
The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Mashantucket, CT
Sep 12
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Sep 17
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Sep 19
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX
Sep 24
Freeman Coliseum
San Antonio, TX
Sep 27
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
San Diego, CA
Oct 7
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Oct 13
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Oct 18
Oakland Coliseum
Oakland, CA
Oct 21
Mandalay Bay - Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
We recommend following Scorpions on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
