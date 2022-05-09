Scorpions Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary rock band Scorpions have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Rock Believer, the newly announced shows are set from August into October at large-scale North American venues. The opening act on all the new shows will be Thundermother, with Whitesnake also on the bill for select dates. According to a post on Whitesnake's website, these shows will be part of the band's farewell tour.

This week, Scorpions return to the road for a European tour which extends into July with concerts and festival gigs. In May, the band will once again tour through Europe with Mammoth WVH on the bill. Whitesnake are currently touring through Ireland, England, and mainland Europe.

When do Scorpions 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin May 10. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is farewell. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

