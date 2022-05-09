View all results for 'alt'
Scorpions Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

55+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 9, 2022

Legendary rock band Scorpions have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Rock Believer, the newly announced shows are set from August into October at large-scale North American venues. The opening act on all the new shows will be Thundermother, with Whitesnake also on the bill for select dates. According to a post on Whitesnake's website, these shows will be part of the band's farewell tour.

This week, Scorpions return to the road for a European tour which extends into July with concerts and festival gigs. In May, the band will once again tour through Europe with Mammoth WVH on the bill. Whitesnake are currently touring through Ireland, England, and mainland Europe.

When do Scorpions 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin May 10. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is farewell. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Scorpions Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 9
Scorpions and Whitesnake
Scorpions and Whitesnake at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Sep 7
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Scorpions All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 13
Scorpions
Scorpions at Zenith de Toulouse
Zenith de Toulouse Toulouse, Occitanie, France
May 15
Scorpions
Scorpions at Zénith Grand Arena Lille
Zénith Grand Arena Lille Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
May 17
Scorpions
Scorpions at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 21
Scorpions
Scorpions at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 22
Scorpions
Scorpions at Arena di Verona
Arena di Verona Verona, Italy
May 23
Scorpions
Scorpions at Arena di Verona
Arena di Verona Verona, Italy
May 26
Scorpions
Scorpions at O2 arena
O2 arena Prague, Czechia
May 28
Scorpions
Scorpions at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
May 30
Scorpions
Scorpions at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rockfest
Rockfest at Rockfest
Rockfest Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 4
to
Jun 5
Atlas Rock
Atlas Rock at Gävle Gasklockorna
Gävle Gasklockorna Gävle, Gävleborgs län, Sweden
Jun 8
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH at Schleyerhalle
Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 10
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH at Olympiapark München
Olympiapark München München, BY, Germany
Jun 13
Scorpions
Scorpions at ZENITH EUROPE STRASBOURG
ZENITH EUROPE STRASBOURG Eckbolsheim, Grand Est, France
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH at TUI Arena
TUI Arena Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jun 19
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH at Westfalenhalle 1
Westfalenhalle 1 Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Jun 20
Scorpions
Scorpions at Arkea Arena
Arkea Arena Floirac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended
Hellfest Extended at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Rock Imperium Festival
Rock Imperium Festival at Parque El Batel
Parque El Batel Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jun 28
Scorpions
Scorpions at PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE
PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE Nice, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jun 30
Scorpions
Scorpions at GALAXIE
GALAXIE Amnéville, Grand Est, France
Jul 2
Scorpions
Scorpions at Zénith d'Auvergne
Zénith d'Auvergne Cournon-d'Auvergne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 6
Scorpions and Alice Cooper
Scorpions and Alice Cooper at Olympic Stadium (OAKA)
Olympic Stadium (OAKA) Athens, Greece
Jul 9
Scorpions and Whitesnake
Scorpions and Whitesnake at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Jul 9
Scorpions
Scorpions at Menora Mivtachim Arena
Menora Mivtachim Arena Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Jul 12
Scorpions
Scorpions at Tsirio Stadium
Tsirio Stadium Limassol, Cyprus
Aug 21
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 24
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 27
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 30
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 1
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Sep 5
Scorpions and Thundermother
Scorpions and Thundermother at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 7
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Sep 9
Scorpions and Thundermother
Scorpions and Thundermother at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT
Sep 10
Scorpions and Whitesnake
Scorpions and Whitesnake at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 12
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 14
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Sep 17
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 19
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Sep 21
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 24
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Sep 27
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 29
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 1
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Oct 4
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 7
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Oct 9
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 13
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Oct 15
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Oct 18
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Oakland Coliseum
Oakland Coliseum Oakland, CA
Oct 21
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother
Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Thundermother at Mandalay Bay - Theatre
Mandalay Bay - Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 14
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH at Westfalenhalle 1
Westfalenhalle 1 Dortmund, NRW, Germany
May 16
Scorpions
Scorpions at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
May 19
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH at ZAG Arena
ZAG Arena Hannover, NDS, Germany
May 21
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
May 23
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jun 5
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH
Scorpions and Mammoth WVH at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany

We recommend following Scorpions on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Scorpions Zumic artist page.

