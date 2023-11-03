View all results for 'alt'
Scorpions Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Love at First Sting' Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 3, 2023

Hard rock band Scorpions announced 2024 tour dates.

Nine new shows are scheduled at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada for April and May. For these concerts, the band will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their album Love at First Sting by performing it in full, in addition to other popular songs from their illustrious career.

When do Scorpions 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins November 10. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardmembers begin November 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Scorpions All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 11
Scorpions at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Apr 13
Scorpions at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Apr 18
Scorpions at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Apr 20
Scorpions at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Apr 24
Scorpions at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Apr 26
Scorpions at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
Scorpions at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
May 1
Scorpions at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
May 3
Scorpions at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Jul 31
to
Aug 3
Wacken Open Air 2024 at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow Scorpions on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Scorpions' Zumic artist page.

Scorpions
Hard Rock Heavy metal
seating chart