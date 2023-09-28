Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Musical collective Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox added 2024 spring tour dates.
The new shows are planned from February into April at North American venues coast to coast. The group is currently on tour through Europe, extending into late October. In early November they return to entertaining audiences across the USA.
Promotional material shows the group are celebrating 10 years. While SB's PMJ started on YouTube in 2011, their first album, Introducing Postmodern Jukebox, was released in 2013 and helped establish the group in the worlds of Jazz, Pop, and R&B.
Dec 2
Paramount Hudson Valley
Peekskill, NY
Dec 5
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Dec 13
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue, NY
Dec 20
Town Hall Theatre
New York, NY
Dec 21
Count Basie Theatre
Red Bank, NJ
Mar 15
The Warehouse at FTC
Fairfield, CT
Sep 30
Teatro Colosseo
Torino, Piemonte, Italy
Oct 1
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Oct 3
Les Docks
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Oct 4
Prinzregententheater
München, BY, Germany
Oct 5
Majestic Music Club
kraj, Bratislavský, Slovakia
Oct 6
Sono Centrum
Brno-Žabovřesky, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Oct 8
Haus Auensee
Leipzig, Germany
Oct 10
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Oct 12
Stary Manez
Gdańsk, pomorskie, Poland
Oct 13
B17
Poznań, Wielkopolskie, Poland
Oct 14
Klub Stodoła
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 15
Klub Studio
Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Oct 16
Roxy Prague
Prague, Stare Mesto, Czech Republic
Oct 17
MVM Dome
Budapest, Hungary
Oct 19
National Palace of Culture
Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Oct 25
Haifa Auditorium
Haifa, Haifa District, Israel
Oct 26
Hangar 11
Tel Aviv, Israel
Nov 3
McKnight Center for the Performing Arts
Stillwater, OK
Nov 4
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
San Antonio, TX
Nov 5
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Nov 7
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Nov 8
Segerstrom Center For The Arts - Segerstrom Hall
Costa Mesa, CA
Nov 9
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 10
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Thousand Oaks, CA
Nov 11
Golden State Theatre
Monterey, CA
Nov 12
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Nov 14
Fremont Theater
San Luis Obispo, CA
Nov 15
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Nov 16
Mesa Arts Center
Mesa, AZ
Nov 17
Kimo Theatre
Albuquerque, NM
Nov 18
The Avalon Theatre
Grand Junction, CO
Nov 19
Browning Center for the Performing Arts
Ogden, UT
Nov 21
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Nov 22
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Fort Collins, CO
Nov 24
The Factory - Chesterfield
Chesterfield, MO
Nov 26
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Nov 28
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Nov 29
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Nov 30
Carpenter Theatre
Richmond, VA
Dec 1
The Birchmere
Alexandria, VA
Dec 2
Paramount Hudson Valley
Peekskill, NY
Dec 3
Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Mashantucket, CT
Dec 5
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Dec 6
The State Theatre of Ithaca
Ithaca, NY
Dec 7
Colonial Theatre - Laconia
Laconia, NH
Dec 8
Nashua Center for the Arts
Nashua, NH
Dec 9
Zoellner Arts Center - Baker Hall
Bethlehem, PA
Dec 12
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Munhall, PA
Dec 13
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue, NY
Dec 14
Isaac Harris Cary Memorial Building
Lexington, MA
Dec 15
Kodak Center
Rochester, NY
Dec 16
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 19
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Dec 20
Town Hall Theatre
New York, NY
Dec 21
Count Basie Theatre
Red Bank, NJ
Dec 22
Collins Center for the Arts
Orono, ME
Feb 8
Elsinore Theatre
Salem, OR
Feb 9
The Craterian Theater at The Collier Center
Medford, OR
Feb 10
The Centre For Performing Arts
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 11
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Feb 13
The Egyptian Theatre
Boise, ID
Feb 15
Ford Wyoming Center
Casper, WY
Feb 18
Pikes Peak Center
Colorado Springs, CO
Feb 20
Orpheum Theatre - Wichita
Wichita, KS
Feb 21
Liberty Hall
Lawrence, KS
Feb 22
Gillioz Theatre
Springfield, MO
Feb 23
Hoyt Sherman Place
Des Moines, IA
Feb 24
Lied Center For Performing Arts
Lincoln, NE
Feb 25
Englert Theatre
Iowa City, IA
Feb 28
Orpheum Theater
Madison, WI
Feb 29
Pablo Center at the Confluence
Eau Claire, WI
Mar 1
Genesee Theatre
Waukegan, IL
Mar 2
Lerner Performing Arts Center
Elkhart, IN
Mar 3
Honeywell Center
Wabash, IN
Mar 6
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Lafayette, IN
Mar 7
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 8
Lexington Opera House
Lexington, KY
Mar 9
Cannon Hall At RiverPark Center
Owensboro, KY
Mar 10
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Mar 12
Merrill Auditorium
Portland, ME
Mar 15
The Warehouse at FTC
Fairfield, CT
Mar 17
Appell Center for the Performing Arts
York, PA
Mar 19
Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center
North Tonawanda, NY
Mar 21
The Lyric Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
Mar 22
Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
Virginia Beach, VA
Mar 23
Capital One Hall
Tysons, VA
Mar 24
Academy Center of the Arts
Lynchburg, VA
Mar 26
Tennessee Theatre
Knoxville, TN
Mar 28
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta, GA
Mar 29
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Mar 30
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Apr 1
Parker Playhouse
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 2
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 3
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Apr 5
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Apr 6
Sunrise Theatre
Fort Pierce, FL
Apr 19
Gleneagle INEC Arena
Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland
Apr 20
Leisureland
Galway, County Galway, Ireland
Apr 21
The TLT
Drogheda, LH, Ireland
Apr 22
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Apr 23
The Limelight 2
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall
Perth, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 26
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 27
O2 Academy Edinburgh
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Glasshouse International Centre for Music - Sage 1
Gateshead, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
York Barbican Centre
York, England, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
May 2
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
May 3
The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
May 4
De La Warr Pavilion
East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
May 5
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
May 7
G Live Guildford
Guildford, England, United Kingdom
May 8
Bath Forum
Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
May 9
Ipswich Regent The
Ipswich, England, United Kingdom
May 11
Opera House Manchester
Manchester, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom
May 12
Victoria Hall
Stoke-on-Trent, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Corn Exchange Cambridge
Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Fairfield Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
May 15
Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
May 16
St David's Hall
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 18
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
May 19
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
May 20
L'Olympia
Montréal, QC, Canada
May 30
Store Sal Musikhuset
Aarhus, Denmark
Jun 1
MCH Herning Kongrescenter
Herning, Denmark
Jun 2
Store Vega
Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 3
Nalen
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 5
MADETOJAN SALI
Oulu, Finland
Jun 6
Tampere Hall
Tampere, Finland
Jun 7
The House of Culture
Helsinki, Finland
Jun 9
Alexela Kontserdimaja
Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Jun 10
Palladium Riga
Rīga, Latvia
Jun 11
Compensa Koncertų Salė
Vilnius, Lithuania
When do Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The VIP presale password is PMJ10. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Zumic artist page.