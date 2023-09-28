Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Musical collective Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox added 2024 spring tour dates.

The new shows are planned from February into April at North American venues coast to coast. The group is currently on tour through Europe, extending into late October. In early November they return to entertaining audiences across the USA.

Promotional material shows the group are celebrating 10 years. While SB's PMJ started on YouTube in 2011, their first album, Introducing Postmodern Jukebox, was released in 2013 and helped establish the group in the worlds of Jazz, Pop, and R&B.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The VIP presale password is PMJ10. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

