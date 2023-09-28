View all results for 'alt'
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

135+ shows in USA and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 28, 2023

Musical collective Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox added 2024 spring tour dates.

The new shows are planned from February into April at North American venues coast to coast. The group is currently on tour through Europe, extending into late October. In early November they return to entertaining audiences across the USA.

Promotional material shows the group are celebrating 10 years. While SB's PMJ started on YouTube in 2011, their first album, Introducing Postmodern Jukebox, was released in 2013 and helped establish the group in the worlds of Jazz, Pop, and R&B.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 2
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Paramount Hudson Valley
Paramount Hudson Valley Peekskill, NY
Dec 5
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Dec 13
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
Dec 20
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Dec 21
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Count Basie Theatre
Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ
Mar 15
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Warehouse at FTC
The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT

Sep 30
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Teatro Colosseo
Teatro Colosseo Torino, Piemonte, Italy
Oct 1
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Oct 3
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Oct 4
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Prinzregententheater
Prinzregententheater München, BY, Germany
Oct 5
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Majestic Music Club
Majestic Music Club kraj, Bratislavský, Slovakia
Oct 6
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Sono Centrum
Sono Centrum Brno-Žabovřesky, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Oct 7
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at GLOBE WIEN
GLOBE WIEN Wien, Austria
Oct 8
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Oct 10
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Oct 12
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Stary Manez
Stary Manez Gdańsk, pomorskie, Poland
Oct 13
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at B17
B17 Poznań, Wielkopolskie, Poland
Oct 14
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 15
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Klub Studio
Klub Studio Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Oct 16
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Roxy Prague
Roxy Prague Prague, Stare Mesto, Czech Republic
Oct 17
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at MVM Dome
MVM Dome Budapest, Hungary
Oct 19
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at National Palace of Culture
National Palace of Culture Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Oct 25
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Haifa Auditorium
Haifa Auditorium Haifa, Haifa District, Israel
Oct 26
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Hangar 11
Hangar 11 Tel Aviv, Israel
Nov 3
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at McKnight Center for the Performing Arts
McKnight Center for the Performing Arts Stillwater, OK
Nov 4
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Nov 5
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 7
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Nov 8
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Segerstrom Center For The Arts - Segerstrom Hall
Segerstrom Center For The Arts - Segerstrom Hall Costa Mesa, CA
Nov 9
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 10
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Nov 11
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Nov 12
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Nov 14
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Nov 15
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Nov 16
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Mesa Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
Nov 17
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Kimo Theatre
Kimo Theatre Albuquerque, NM
Nov 18
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Avalon Theatre
The Avalon Theatre Grand Junction, CO
Nov 19
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Browning Center for the Performing Arts
Browning Center for the Performing Arts Ogden, UT
Nov 21
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Nov 22
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
Nov 24
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Nov 25
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Nov 26
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Nov 28
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 29
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Nov 30
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Carpenter Theatre
Carpenter Theatre Richmond, VA
Dec 1
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Feb 8
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Elsinore Theatre
Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR
Feb 9
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Craterian Theater at The Collier Center
The Craterian Theater at The Collier Center Medford, OR
Feb 10
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Centre For Performing Arts
The Centre For Performing Arts Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 11
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 13
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Feb 15
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Feb 18
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
Feb 20
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Orpheum Theatre - Wichita
Orpheum Theatre - Wichita Wichita, KS
Feb 21
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Feb 22
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
Feb 23
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Feb 24
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Lied Center For Performing Arts
Lied Center For Performing Arts Lincoln, NE
Feb 25
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Feb 28
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
Feb 29
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Pablo Center at the Confluence
Pablo Center at the Confluence Eau Claire, WI
Mar 1
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Genesee Theatre
Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL
Mar 2
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Lerner Performing Arts Center
Lerner Performing Arts Center Elkhart, IN
Mar 3
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Honeywell Center
Honeywell Center Wabash, IN
Mar 5
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Mar 6
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Long Center for the Performing Arts Lafayette, IN
Mar 7
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 8
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House Lexington, KY
Mar 9
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Cannon Hall At RiverPark Center
Cannon Hall At RiverPark Center Owensboro, KY
Mar 10
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 12
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Merrill Auditorium
Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME
Mar 17
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Appell Center for the Performing Arts
Appell Center for the Performing Arts York, PA
Mar 19
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center
Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center North Tonawanda, NY
Mar 21
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Lyric Baltimore
The Lyric Baltimore Baltimore, MD
Mar 22
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
Sandler Center For The Performing Arts Virginia Beach, VA
Mar 23
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Mar 24
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Academy Center of the Arts
Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg, VA
Mar 26
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Mar 28
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Mar 29
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 30
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Apr 1
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Parker Playhouse
Parker Playhouse Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 2
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 3
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Apr 5
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Apr 6
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Sunrise Theatre
Sunrise Theatre Fort Pierce, FL
Apr 19
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Gleneagle INEC Arena
Gleneagle INEC Arena Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland
Apr 20
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Leisureland
Leisureland Galway, County Galway, Ireland
Apr 21
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The TLT
The TLT Drogheda, LH, Ireland
Apr 22
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Apr 23
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Limelight 2
The Limelight 2 Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Perth, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 26
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at O2 Academy Edinburgh
O2 Academy Edinburgh Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Glasshouse International Centre for Music - Sage 1
Glasshouse International Centre for Music - Sage 1 Gateshead, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at De La Warr Pavilion
De La Warr Pavilion East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
May 5
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at G Live Guildford
G Live Guildford Guildford, England, United Kingdom
May 8
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Bath Forum
Bath Forum Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
May 9
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Ipswich Regent The
Ipswich Regent The Ipswich, England, United Kingdom
May 11
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Opera House Manchester
Opera House Manchester Manchester, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom
May 12
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Victoria Hall
Victoria Hall Stoke-on-Trent, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Fairfield Hall
Fairfield Hall London, England, United Kingdom
May 15
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth Pavilion Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
May 16
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at St David's Hall
St David's Hall Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 18
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
May 19
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
May 20
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
May 30
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Store Sal Musikhuset
Store Sal Musikhuset Aarhus, Denmark
Jun 1
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at MCH Herning Kongrescenter
MCH Herning Kongrescenter Herning, Denmark
Jun 2
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Store Vega
Store Vega Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 3
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Nalen
Nalen Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 5
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at MADETOJAN SALI
MADETOJAN SALI Oulu, Finland
Jun 6
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Tampere Hall
Tampere Hall Tampere, Finland
Jun 7
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at The House of Culture
The House of Culture Helsinki, Finland
Jun 9
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Alexela Kontserdimaja
Alexela Kontserdimaja Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Jun 10
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Palladium Riga
Palladium Riga Rīga, Latvia
Jun 11
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at Compensa Koncertų Salė
Compensa Koncertų Salė Vilnius, Lithuania
When do Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The VIP presale password is PMJ10. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Zumic artist page.

