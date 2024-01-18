View all results for 'alt'
Scott Stapp Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Solo tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 18, 2024

In conjunction with his upcoming album, Higher Power, Scott Stapp announced 2024 tour dates with his solo band. New shows are planned at mid-sized venues in March. According to promotional material, more dates will be announced.

Later this month, Scott has a couple of concerts in California and Washington. Starting in July, he will be with his other band, doing a big North American tour with Creed.

When do Scott Stapp 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HIGHER. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Scott Stapp All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 19
Daughtry and Scott Stapp at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jan 21
Scott Stapp at Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield, WA
Mar 10
Scott Stapp at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Mar 12
Scott Stapp at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Mar 14
Scott Stapp at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Mar 15
Scott Stapp at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 18
Scott Stapp at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Mar 19
Scott Stapp at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Mar 21
Scott Stapp at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Mar 22
Scott Stapp at Surf Ballroom
Surf Ballroom Clear Lake, IA
Apr 6
Basin Burnout BBQ Cook-Off and Music Festival - Scott Stapp at Centennial Park - Midland
Centennial Park - Midland Midland, TX
Jun 29
Scott Stapp at McConnell Talbert Stadium
McConnell Talbert Stadium Warner Robins, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Scott Stapp on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Higher Power is scheduled for release on March 15. For more, check out Scott Stapp's Zumic artist page.

artists
Scott Stapp
genres
Alt Metal Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Heavy metal
