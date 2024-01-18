Scott Stapp Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

In conjunction with his upcoming album, Higher Power, Scott Stapp announced 2024 tour dates with his solo band. New shows are planned at mid-sized venues in March. According to promotional material, more dates will be announced.

Later this month, Scott has a couple of concerts in California and Washington. Starting in July, he will be with his other band, doing a big North American tour with Creed.

When do Scott Stapp 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HIGHER. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Scott Stapp All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Scott Stapp on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Higher Power is scheduled for release on March 15. For more, check out Scott Stapp's Zumic artist page.