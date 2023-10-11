Scotty McCreery Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Scotty McCreery has added 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, Cab In A Solo, the shows are planned from January into March at large-scale venues in the USA. The opening acts on select dates will be Anne Wilson, Greylan James, and / or Noah Hicks. Scotty is currently on tour, extending into December.

When do Scotty McCreery 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and fan club members. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Scotty McCreery All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Scotty McCreery on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Scotty McCreery's Zumic artist page.