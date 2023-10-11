Scotty McCreery Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Scotty McCreery has added 2024 tour dates.
In conjunction with his new album, Cab In A Solo, the shows are planned from January into March at large-scale venues in the USA. The opening acts on select dates will be Anne Wilson, Greylan James, and / or Noah Hicks. Scotty is currently on tour, extending into December.
When do Scotty McCreery 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and fan club members. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Scotty McCreery All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 12
The Capitol Theatre - Flint
Flint, MI
Oct 13
Patsy Cline Theatre
Winchester, Virginia
Oct 14
Harrisburg Park
Harrisburg, NC
Oct 20
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Oct 21
Georgia Mountain Fair Inc
Hiawassee, GA
Oct 26
Bert Ogden Arena
Edinburg, TX
Oct 27
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
San Antonio, TX
Oct 28
Billy Bobs
Fort Worth, TX
Nov 4
Soundside Park
Surf City, NC
Nov 17
Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Mashantucket, CT
Nov 18
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Nov 19
Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas
New Philadelphia, OH
Nov 30
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Roanoke, VA
Dec 1
Capitol Theatre (Wheeling)
Wheeling, WV
Dec 3
Grand Ole Opry House
Nashville, TN
Dec 6
Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
Athens, OH
Dec 7
Honeywell Center
Wabash, IN
Dec 8
Bridge View Center
Ottumwa, IA
Jan 27
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Shipshewana, IN
Feb 1
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Feb 2
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Feb 3
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Feb 8
Dacotah Bank Center
Brookings, SD
Feb 9
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Feb 10
Steelhouse Omaha
Omaha, NE
Feb 22
Cable Dahmer Arena
Independence, MO
Feb 23
Riverwind Casino
Norman, OK
Feb 29
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 1
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Mar 2
Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, NY
Mar 14
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
Johnstown, PA
Mar 15
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Mar 16
Proctors Theatre
Schenectady, NY
For the most up-to-date information, follow Scotty McCreery on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Scotty McCreery's Zumic artist page.