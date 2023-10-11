View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Scotty McCreery Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Cab In A Solo' tour across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 11, 2023

Scotty McCreery has added 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, Cab In A Solo, the shows are planned from January into March at large-scale venues in the USA. The opening acts on select dates will be Anne Wilson, Greylan James, and / or Noah Hicks. Scotty is currently on tour, extending into December.

When do Scotty McCreery 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and fan club members. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Scotty McCreery All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 12
Scotty McCreery at The Capitol Theatre - Flint
The Capitol Theatre - Flint Flint, MI
Oct 13
Scotty McCreery at Patsy Cline Theatre
Patsy Cline Theatre Winchester, Virginia
Oct 14
Scotty McCreery at Harrisburg Park
Harrisburg Park Harrisburg, NC
Oct 20
Scotty McCreery at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Oct 21
Scotty McCreery at Georgia Mountain Fair Inc
Georgia Mountain Fair Inc Hiawassee, GA
Oct 26
Scotty McCreery and The Frontmen at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
Oct 27
Scotty McCreery at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Oct 28
Scotty McCreery at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Nov 4
Scotty McCreery, George Birge, and Catie Offerman at Soundside Park
Soundside Park Surf City, NC
Nov 17
Scotty McCreery at Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT
Nov 18
Scotty McCreery at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Nov 19
Scotty McCreery at Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas
Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas New Philadelphia, OH
Nov 30
Scotty McCreery and Dylan Schneider at Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center) Roanoke, VA
Dec 1
Scotty McCreery at Capitol Theatre (Wheeling)
Capitol Theatre (Wheeling) Wheeling, WV
Dec 3
Opry Country Christmas Show at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Dec 6
Scotty McCreery at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium Athens, OH
Dec 7
Scotty McCreery at Honeywell Center
Honeywell Center Wabash, IN
Dec 8
Scotty McCreery at Bridge View Center
Bridge View Center Ottumwa, IA
Jan 26
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Greylan James at Hobart Arena
Hobart Arena Troy, OH
Jan 27
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Greylan James at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, IN
Feb 1
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Greylan James at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Feb 2
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Greylan James at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Feb 3
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Greylan James at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Feb 8
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Greylan James at Dacotah Bank Center
Dacotah Bank Center Brookings, SD
Feb 9
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Greylan James at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Feb 10
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Greylan James at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Feb 22
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Noah Hicks at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Feb 23
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Noah Hicks at Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino Norman, OK
Feb 29
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Noah Hicks at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 1
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Noah Hicks at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 2
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Noah Hicks at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Mar 14
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Noah Hicks at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Mar 15
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Noah Hicks at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Mar 16
Scotty McCreery, Anne Wilson, and Noah Hicks at Proctors Theatre
Proctors Theatre Schenectady, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Scotty McCreery on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Scotty McCreery's Zumic artist page.

1
255
artists
Scotty McCreery
genres
Country Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Scotty McCreery
Scotty McCreery
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart