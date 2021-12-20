Screaming Females Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Screaming Females have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at intimate American venues in April and May. The opening acts on select dates will be TVO, Ghosh, and/or Catbite. In February, the band will host their "Garden Party" at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ with Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator, and Sensual World.

When do Screaming Females 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 22. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Screaming Females All Tour Dates and Tickets

