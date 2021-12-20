View all results for 'alt'
Screaming Females Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Screaming into spring
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2021

Screaming Females have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at intimate American venues in April and May. The opening acts on select dates will be TVO, Ghosh, and/or Catbite. In February, the band will host their "Garden Party" at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ with Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator, and Sensual World.

When do Screaming Females 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 22. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over six months.

Screaming Females Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 7
Screaming Females and TVO
Screaming Females and TVO at The State House
The State House New Haven, CT
Apr 8
Screaming Females and TVO
Screaming Females and TVO at The Monkey House
The Monkey House Winooski, VT
Apr 9
Screaming Females and TVO
Screaming Females and TVO at Olympia's Zorba
Olympia's Zorba Lowell, MA
Apr 10
Screaming Females and TVO
Screaming Females and TVO at Colony - Woodstock
Colony - Woodstock Woodstock, NY
Apr 21
Screaming Females and Ghosh
Screaming Females and Ghosh at 123 Pleasant Street
123 Pleasant Street Morgantown, WV
Apr 22
to
Apr 23
Stoop Fest
Stoop Fest at Lansing's Eastside
Lansing's Eastside Lansing, MI
Apr 23
Screaming Females and Ghosh
Screaming Females and Ghosh at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH
Apr 24
Screaming Females and Ghosh
Screaming Females and Ghosh at The Muse On Main
The Muse On Main Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 25
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh at Nightshop
Nightshop Bloomington, IL
Apr 26
Screaming Females and Ghosh
Screaming Females and Ghosh at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Apr 27
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh at Al's Bar
Al's Bar Lexington, KY
Apr 28
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh at Pilot Light
Pilot Light Knoxville, TN
Apr 29
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh at The Pinhook
The Pinhook Durham, NC
Apr 30
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh at The Taphouse Grill
The Taphouse Grill Norfolk, VA
May 1
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh
Screaming Females, Catbite, and Ghosh at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC

We recommend following Screaming Females on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Screaming Females Zumic artist page.

Screaming Females
Hardcore Punk Punk
