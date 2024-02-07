Sean Paul Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Sean Paul announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Greatest Tour 2024.
New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across the USA in May and June. The Jamaican artist also has a handful of festival performances scheduled in America, France, and the UK.
When do Sean Paul 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
May 9
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Feb 16
to
Feb 18
Marina Green Park
Long Beach, CA
May 2
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
May 3
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
May 4
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
May 5
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
May 7
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
May 9
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
May 10
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 12
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
May 14
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
May 17
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
May 18
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
May 19
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
May 20
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 23
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
May 25
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 26
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
May 30
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
May 31
The Masonic
South San Francisco, CA
Jun 1
SOMA San Diego - Complex
San Diego, CA
Jun 2
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Great Stage Park
Manchester, TN
Jun 16
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Parc Du Port Mulon
Nort-sur-Erdre, Pays de la Loire, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Citadelle d'Arras
Arras, Hauts-de-France, France
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Finsbury Park
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Sean Paul on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Sean Paul's Zumic artist page.