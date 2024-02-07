View all results for 'alt'
Sean Paul Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2024

This week, Sean Paul announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Greatest Tour 2024.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across the USA in May and June. The Jamaican artist also has a handful of festival performances scheduled in America, France, and the UK.

When do Sean Paul 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sean Paul All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
to
Feb 18
Cali Vibes 2024 at Marina Green Park
Marina Green Park Long Beach, CA
May 2
Sean Paul at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
May 3
Sean Paul at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
May 4
Lovers & Friends at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 5
Sean Paul at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 7
Sean Paul at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
May 9
Sean Paul at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 10
Sean Paul at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 12
Sean Paul at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
May 14
Sean Paul at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 15
Sean Paul at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
May 17
Sean Paul at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 18
Sean Paul at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
May 19
Sean Paul at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 20
Sean Paul at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 23
Sean Paul at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 25
Sean Paul at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 26
Sean Paul at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 30
Sean Paul at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
May 31
Sean Paul at The Masonic
The Masonic South San Francisco, CA
Jun 1
Sean Paul at SOMA San Diego - Complex
SOMA San Diego - Complex San Diego, CA
Jun 2
Sean Paul at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 14
Sean Paul at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Jun 16
Sean Paul at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
La Nuit de l'Erdre at Parc Du Port Mulon
Parc Du Port Mulon Nort-sur-Erdre, Pays de la Loire, France
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Main Square Festival at Citadelle d'Arras
Citadelle d'Arras Arras, Hauts-de-France, France
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Wireless Finsbury Park at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sean Paul on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sean Paul's Zumic artist page.

