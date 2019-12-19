View all results for 'alt'
Sebastian Bach Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Performing Skid Row's debut album and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 19, 2019

Sebastian Bach has revealed 2020 tour dates, continuing the celebration of Skid Row's self-titled debut studio album released in 1989.

The newly announced shows are scheduled to run from March to May, making stops at mid-size venues across North America. Sebastian will perform the Skid Row album in its entirety and will perform at cities that were not included on the 2019 tour plans. An opening band will be announced at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Sebastian Bach 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales are underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Facebook, and local venues / radio.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the appropriate card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Feb 27
to
Mar 2
ROCK LEGENDS CRUISE VIII-2020
ROCK LEGENDS CRUISE VIII-2020 at Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas
Mar 25
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Blue Lake Casino Hotel
Blue Lake Casino Hotel Blue Lake, CA
Mar 27
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Mar 28
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort
Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort Suquamish, WA
Mar 30
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Distrikt Nightclub
Distrikt Nightclub Victoria, BC, Canada
Mar 31
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 3
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 4
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 5
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Casino Regina
Casino Regina Regina, SK, Canada
Apr 7
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Apr 8
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Joe's Live
Joe's Live Rosemont, IL
Apr 10
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at The Space at Westbury
The Space at Westbury Westbury, NY
Apr 11
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Montville, CT
Apr 13
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Apr 14
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre Hopewell, VA
Apr 15
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at The Space at Westbury
The Space at Westbury Westbury, NY
Apr 16
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Apr 18
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Imperial de Quebec
Imperial de Quebec Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 19
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 20
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 22
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Harpo's
Harpo's Detroit, MI
Apr 24
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at New Barn at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
New Barn at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center Mount Vernon, KY
Apr 25
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Dr. Pepper Park
Dr. Pepper Park Roanoke, VA
Apr 26
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Paramount Center For The Performing Arts
Paramount Center For The Performing Arts Bristol, TN
Apr 28
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Apr 30
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Capt Hiram's Resort
Capt Hiram's Resort Sebastian, FL
May 1
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
May 2
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Brewsky's
Brewsky's Hattiesburg, MS
May 3
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Varsity Theatre
Varsity Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
May 5
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Gas Monkey Live
Gas Monkey Live Dallas, TX
May 9
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 10
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 11
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach at Slim's
Slim's San Francisco, CA

We recommend following Sebastian Bach on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Sebastian Bach's Zumic artist page.

