Sebastian Bach Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sebastian Bach has revealed 2020 tour dates, continuing the celebration of Skid Row's self-titled debut studio album released in 1989.

The newly announced shows are scheduled to run from March to May, making stops at mid-size venues across North America. Sebastian will perform the Skid Row album in its entirety and will perform at cities that were not included on the 2019 tour plans. An opening band will be announced at a later date, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Sebastian Bach 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales are underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Facebook, and local venues / radio.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the appropriate card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Sebastian Bach on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

